2020 Masters By The Numbers – Best Stats

The 2020 Masters is now in the books and Dustin Johnson’s record-breaking win will go down in history, with DJ becoming the first man to shoot 20 under par for 72 holes.

Below, we take a look at some of the standout statistics from the past week at Augusta National…

Easiest hole

The easiest hole for the 2020 Masters was the 575 yard par-5 2nd hole, which had an average score of 4.467. There were 12 eagles on the hole along with 159 birdies. The second-easiest hole was the 15th at 4.601 and it had 14 eagles but also seven scores of double bogey or worse, thanks to the pond in front of the green.

Hardest hole

The 495 yard par-4 5th was the hardest hole for the week, averaging a score of 4.272. There were 82 bogeys and 6 doubles, and just 12 birdies over the four rounds. The second-toughest hole was the 505 yard par-4 11th, which had an average score of 4.234. Despite its tough score, there were 25 birdies on the 11th hole.

Course average score

The average score for the week was 71.752, just below the par of 72 – Dustin Johnson averaged 67. The front nine played ever-so-slightly easier with an average score of 35.851, with the back nine’s average score at 35.917. Both have a par of 36.

The straightest hitter

Bernhard Langer led the field in fairways hit with an incredible 49 fairways found out of 56 (87.5%) – he missed just seven fairways in four rounds. Ian Poulter hit 48 fairways and Webb Simpson and Corey Conners both hit 47 fairways.

The longest hitter

Bryson DeChambeau comfortable led the field in driving distance with an average drive of 324.4 yards. That was 9.2 yards longer than Dylan Frittelli’s average of 315.2 yards, with Rory McIlroy the third-longest hitter at 315 yards. Bryson hit 69.64% of fairways (39 out of 56) and found 61.11% of greens in regulation (44 out of 72). Bernhard Langer was bottom of the list with an average of 260 yards, although interestingly he actually beat DeChambeau by a stroke over the four days.

Most greens

Dustin Johnson found 60 greens in regulation for a total of 83.33%. The World No.1 hit four more greens than Kevin Na and Abraham Ancer in second with 77.78%.

Fewest putts

Sungjae Im had just 102 putts for 72 holes (1.42 per hole), which was six fewer than Cameron Smith in second – the pair both finished T2nd. Im even had two three putts. Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed were T3rd in putts with 109 – an average of 1.51 putts per hole. Phil Mickelson and Charles Howell III were bottom of the list with 127 putts – 25 more than Sunjgae Im!

Sand Saves

Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood both made 100% of sand saves from four bunker shots during the tournament. Paul Casey also had a 100% record from three bunkers.

