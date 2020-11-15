The 2019 US Amateur champion shot rounds of 73, 70, 71 and 72 to finish at 2-under par and end the 84th Masters as the low amateur

Andy Ogletree Wins Masters Low Amateur

There was a slightly nervous-looking young man sitting inside the Butler’s Cabin on Sunday afternoon, where the traditional Green Jacket presentation takes place – and his name was Andy Ogletree.

The 22-year-old from Mississippi had just finished as low amateur, which meant taking his place alongside the new Masters champion for a few final duties.

A Nervous Start

He began the week playing alongside his idol, Tiger Woods, and finished it inside the Butler’s Cabin having beaten the only other amateur to make the cut, John Augenstein, by five strokes.

“It was an awesome week. I got to experience everything the amateurs get to experience,” said the 2019 US Amateur champion, who now has a famed Silver Cup for his efforts at Augusta.

“I got here early. I came down a few times before the tournament. I stayed in the Crow’s Nest.

“So kind of everything you’d want to do as an amateur, I’ve kind of accomplished.”

A “super nervous” Ogletree made an uncomfortable start to his first Masters. Who wouldn’t be anxious playing alongside Woods and Open champion, Shane Lowry, yet he recovered admirably to beat the five other amateurs in the field.

“I can’t imagine what it’s normally like with all the big crowds and stuff, but I definitely had a lot of nerves,” admitted Ogletree after completing his first round.

“You have that feeling in your gut that it’s finally here. I hope that I never get rid of those. I think nerves are good. If you can control it and channel it the right way, it can help you.”

Proving His Class

And overcome his jitters he most certainly did.

After recovering to post a very respectable first-round 73, he carded rounds of 70 and 71, before closing out a memorable week with a 72 to finish on 2-under par – one ahead of a certain Woods.

He could be forgiven for taking one very big sigh of relief.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram