Patrons with tickets for the 2020 Masters can order this incredible Augusta National food package

Augusta National Offers Taste Of The Masters Food Package

Patrons who missed out on attending Augusta National this year can still get a taste of The Masters.

Anyone with a ticket for the 2020 tournament is able to visit the Masters Patron Shop online for the chance to get their hands on the famed Masters merch.

Another thing that the Masters is famous for, aside from the beautiful golf course and incredible tournament, is the food and beverages.

In the days of rip-off food and drink, The Masters offers up some seriously tasty snacks and great beers at ridiculously cheap prices.

You won’t find any $10 sandwiches or beers on-site during Masters week.

From the fabled pimento cheese sandwich to the egg salad or chicken Bar-B-Que, Augusta National has you covered.

The Masters has its patrons covered once again this year with the ‘Taste of the Masters’ food packages, serving 10-12 people.

You’ll receive 1lb of Pimento Cheese mix, 1lb of Egg Salad, 1.5lb of Pork Bar-B-Que, 8 bags of potato chips, 6 chocolate chip cookies, 6 bags of pecan caramel popcorn, 25 2020 Masters cups and logo checkerboard serving paper!

All this will be delivered straight to your door for the price of $150.

The Masters takes place without patrons this year as Tiger Woods defends the title he won last April.

The year’s usual first of four Majors will be the final of three this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

