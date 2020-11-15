Cameron Smith achieved what no other player in Masters history has done

Aussie Cameron Smith makes Masters history

Cameron Smith achieved what no other player in Masters history has done, but still it wasn’t enough for victory or, in truth, even close given Dustin Johnson’s brilliance.

Rounds of 67-68-69-69 meant that the 27-year-old broke 70 in all four rounds, something that Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and all the other greats have never managed, as he shared second place with his Presidents Cup team-mate Sungjae Im.

The Aussie actually had no idea of the record coming into the week or even his final round – as it transpired his 15-under total would have given him victory in all but seven Masters.

“Absolutely no idea. That’s really cool, I’d put it down to just scrambling and digging deep. There were a few times throughout week where I could have let it slip away, and it didn’t.

“I wouldn’t say I brought my best stuff, especially the longer stuff, I felt as though I struggled with the driver a lot this week. Obviously my scrambling, my chipping and putting was unreal, probably the best it’s ever been. So a lot of good stuff, but also a lot of stuff to work on.”

Smith made miraculous birdies out of the trees on 7 and pine straw on 9 to reach the turn in 33.

“On 7 I had an option of chipping out but I knew I had to keep the pressure on Dustin, and I wasn’t here to finish second, basically. There was a small gap up there. The club was pretty good, just had to hit it really hard and good, and it turned out well,” the winner of this year’s Sony Open explained.

“On 9 I thought the ball shot right. I had no idea where it landed. I was aiming maybe 10 feet right of that, and I thought it would push it out right, and it pushed it out left. A good break there but you’ve got to take the good with the bad.”

The back nine was relatively ordinary in the grand scheme of things as Smith came home in level par though there was a spectacular birdie at 15 after a quick hook with his approach.

“I felt as though I needed to shoot three or four under with the wind the way it was. It got pretty tricky out there. I thought if I birdied the last four, I thought I would still have a chance. At least make him think about it. And wasn’t to be.”

