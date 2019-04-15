After was one of the best Masters in history, we look at 5 big stories from the week...

5 Biggest Stories From The 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title and 15th Major at The Masters and it will go down as one of the best tournaments in Augusta history.

The 43-year-old’s victory will be the biggest story of the year and, of course, by far the biggest story of the week, but there were plenty of others too.

Below, we look at the five biggest stories from the 2019 Masters –

Tiger Woods and Major number 15

The 43-year-old produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sport.

From not even being able to walk two years ago after a fourth back surgery, the American is now back on top of the golfing world.

Having been written off for the past few years, Woods captured his 15th Major in stunning fashion on what will go down as one of the greatest Masters Sundays ever seen.

From 1997 when his father Earl was there to greet him on the 18th green, it went full circle with Woods hugging his children after the winning putt dropped.

Woods is back inside the world’s top 10 and now looks like he has a Major-winning future ahead. Exciting times for golf and sports fans.

Francesco Molinari’s Augusta meltdown

Just like at the 2018 Open and Ryder Cup, Francesco Molinari was a machine for the first 63 holes but what followed can only be described as a Masters meltdown.

The Italian went 50 holes without a bogey during the week and had made 18/18 scrambles through 60 holes, however it all went wrong on the back nine.

It was hard to watch as he threw away the chance of a first Green Jacket and second Major by going into the water twice on 12 and 15 to make two double bogeys.

Of all the golfers to ‘choke’, we didn’t think it would be him after a phenomenal last year where he has closed out the BMW PGA Championship, Open, Quicken Loans National and Ryder Cup in style plus this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Let’s hope he can bounce back, as he is clearly good enough to go on and win at least one of the next three Majors in 2019.

Justin Rose missing his first ever Masters cut

Runner-up in 2015 and 2017, Justin Rose came into Augusta as the World Number One and was one of the favourites to win his first Green Jacket.

What transpired was surprising, as the Englishman missed his first ever cut at The Masters.

Again, like Molinari, he’ll surely be back in contention at Majors again…but if there was any top player this week we thought would 100% finish in the top-10, it was Rose!

Rory McIlroy failing to live up to expectations

Rory was the tournament favourite at 7/1 as he attempted to complete the career grand slam.

He came into the week in excellent form after his Players Championship victory and was positive after work with a performance coach, the introduction of meditation and his new found passion for reading books.

It looked like we were about to see a new Rory, although that did not quite transpire.

Similarly to Rose, he simply didn’t have his best stuff but did make the cut at level par.

His best round of the week came in the final round with a 68 to reach five under and finish T21st, however it is the first time since 2013 that he hasn’t been inside the top-10 at Augusta.

We’ll have to wait another year to see if he can capture the career slam.

Viktor Hovland and the amateurs

Four amateurs made the cut, which is the most since 1999.

US Amateur champion Viktor Hovland won the Silver Cup with a seriously impressive display, finishing at three under and T32nd, one ahead of Latin America Amateur Champion Alvaro Ortiz.

Hovland, from Oslo, Norway, is only 21 and looks to be a star of the PGA Tour and Ryder Cup in future.

He joins the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Ryan Moore and Bryson DeChambeau as recent winners of the US Amateur and Masters Silver Cup.