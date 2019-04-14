It was the first ace of this year's Masters and DeChambeau's first ever hole-in-one...
WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One At Masters
Bryson DeChambeau has made the first hole-in-one at this year’s Masters.
The Golfing Scientist aced the 16th hole which was, incredibly, his first ever hole-in-one.
“No I’ve never ever had one [hole-in-one],” he revealed.
VIDEO: Augusta National hole by hole –
“Xander Schauffele doesn’t have one either. Two top-10 players in the world not having hole-in-ones, at least that what I was told, I may be wrong on that but that’s what I was told. Pretty unique.”
DeChambeau almost aced the 16th hole in round one –
DeChambeau shot a 66 on Thursday to lead after round one but then fell away with rounds of 75 and 73.
