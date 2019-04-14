WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One At Masters

Elliott Heath

It was the first ace of this year's Masters and DeChambeau's first ever hole-in-one...

Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One
Bryson DeChambeau has made the first hole-in-one at this year’s Masters.

The Golfing Scientist aced the 16th hole which was, incredibly, his first ever hole-in-one.

“No I’ve never ever had one [hole-in-one],” he revealed.

“Xander Schauffele doesn’t have one either. Two top-10 players in the world not having hole-in-ones, at least that what I was told, I may be wrong on that but that’s what I was told. Pretty unique.”

DeChambeau shot a 66 on Thursday to lead after round one but then fell away with rounds of 75 and 73.

