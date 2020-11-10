The Masters is here and as usual there's some very cool equipment on show - we pick out our favourites

Coolest Masters Gear On Show At Augusta

It’s time for the year’s final Major!

Augusta National hosts The Masters and as always there is some unique and cool equipment on show.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

From shoes to bags and more we list the coolest Masters gear and also pick out some interesting equipment changes we’ve spotted.

Coolest Masters Gear

Rory McIlroy

The four-time Major winner has a Georgia Peach icon on his TaylorMade TP5 golf balls this week.

The peach is synonymous at Augusta due to the third hole being lined with and called ‘Flowering Peach’ and the famous Ice Cream Peach sandwich that is sold to patrons during the week.

Rory was also pictured wearing a new pair of Nike “Fearless Together” shoes, which will go on sale on Thursday. They’re said to be a nod to athletes’ inner strength in moments of extreme pressure.

Related: The Masters Betting Tips 2020: Pre-Tournament Picks

TaylorMade bag

TaylorMade always comes out with a stunning Masters tour bag and this year is no exception. You’ll see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa using this.

Callaway bag

Matt Wallace showed off his special Callaway Masters Mavrik bag and headcovers and they look incredible.

The Englishman will be one of a number of high-profile Callaway staffers bidding to win the Green Jacket this week.

Cobra/Puma

The manufacturers always like to bring out special Major bags and we’ve got a glimpse of them this week at Augusta National.

The Cobra bag used by Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler this week has been inspired by the iconic floral trio of Azaleas, White Dogwood & Golden Bells spotted around Amen Corner.

It’s part of the TournAMENt collection by Cobra/Puma.

For all the latest from The Masters, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram