The Masters is here and as usual there's some very cool equipment on show - we pick out our favourites
Coolest Masters Gear On Show At Augusta
It’s time for the year’s final Major!
Augusta National hosts The Masters and as always there is some unique and cool equipment on show.
From shoes to bags and more we list the coolest Masters gear and also pick out some interesting equipment changes we’ve spotted.
Coolest Masters Gear
Rory McIlroy
The four-time Major winner has a Georgia Peach icon on his TaylorMade TP5 golf balls this week.
The peach is synonymous at Augusta due to the third hole being lined with and called ‘Flowering Peach’ and the famous Ice Cream Peach sandwich that is sold to patrons during the week.
Rory was also pictured wearing a new pair of Nike “Fearless Together” shoes, which will go on sale on Thursday. They’re said to be a nod to athletes’ inner strength in moments of extreme pressure.
TaylorMade bag
TaylorMade always comes out with a stunning Masters tour bag and this year is no exception. You’ll see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa using this.
Callaway bag
Matt Wallace showed off his special Callaway Masters Mavrik bag and headcovers and they look incredible.
The Englishman will be one of a number of high-profile Callaway staffers bidding to win the Green Jacket this week.
Cobra/Puma
The manufacturers always like to bring out special Major bags and we’ve got a glimpse of them this week at Augusta National.
The Cobra bag used by Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler this week has been inspired by the iconic floral trio of Azaleas, White Dogwood & Golden Bells spotted around Amen Corner.
It’s part of the TournAMENt collection by Cobra/Puma.
Featuring a very stylish pair of Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoes and a range of polo shirts.
Adidas Crossknit DPR Low Am Shoes
Inspired by the Crows Nest, which houses the amateurs at Augusta National during the Masters, the new Crossknit DPR Low AM shoes celebrate this unique group of golfers who are all seeking to be called the tournament’s Low Amateur come the Sunday night.
A rich green sockliner with “LOW AM” branding gives a nod to the unique carpet found throughout the amateur’s lodging for the week.
Adidas also included a specialty tab on the tongue meant to represent the familiar windowpanes that some of the greatest players in history have looked through before beginning their journeys as professionals. Very cool.
FootJoy Pro SL Gold Shoes
These stunning Pro SL Gold shoes have been launched this Masters week.
They’re not Augusta-themed but have been released to recognise the impressive feat of spending 75 years as the leading golf shoe brand.
Ecco S-Three Shoes
We all remember Fred Couples’ Ecco street shoes back in 2010 at Augusta, which pioneered the spikeless golf shoe.
The brand has released a couple of special versions of its superb S-Three shoe ahead of this week’s Masters, with a custom-designed green collar and unique midsole colouring to mark the occasion.
They’ll be worn by Henrik Stenson and Erik Van Rooyen.
Nike NRG Shoes
Nike’s new NRG collection has been brought out just ahead of The Masters, offering special unique designs on the Air Zoom Victory Tour, Air Max 97G, Roshe G Tour and Air Zoom Inifity Tour. They feature “Rather Lucky” and “Than Good” on the soles to help inspire victory!
Tour Gear Round Up – Masters week
Patrick Reed
The 2018 Masters champion has been using the Ping G400 for a while now but it looks like he is at least testing a new Titleist TSi driver this week.
We saw him pictured with a TSi headcover in his bag – we’ll know more as the week progresses.
Adam Scott
The Aussie put a new 46-inch TSi4 driver in the bag at last week’s Houston Open, resulting in him leading the field in Driving Distance at 326.4 yards – including the tournament’s longest single drive of 369 yards.
Titleist
Titleist had some huge success at last week’s Houston Open.
It was the top equipment choice across seven major categories at the Vivint Houston Open, with more players using Titleist equipment in the Golf Ball (72%), Driver (29%), Fairway Metal (31%), Hybrid (36%), Utility Iron (39%), Iron (26%), and Wedge (51%) categories.
