The World No.6 says he wasn't feeling very well over the first two days at Augusta after making the cut on the number

DeChambeau Reveals He Had Covid Test After Feeling “Really Odd”

Bryson DeChambeau made the cut on the number at The Masters but revealed that he is not quite feeling his usual self.

The US Open champion says he took a Covid-19 test on Friday evening, which returned a negative reading, after feeling “really, really odd” over the first two days.

He bemoaned some ‘silly, silly mistakes’ over the first two rounds where he made seven bogeys, a double and a triple-bogey.

He did also make 12 birdies through 36 holes, with his second round containing seven birdies and just four pars.

“Not good, to say the least,” DeChambeau said of his play, thinking at the time that he may have missed the cut.

“I was feeling something a little weird two nights ago, and I came out yesterday and was fine for the most part.

“As I kept going through the round, I started getting a little dizzy.

“I don’t know what was going on, a little something weird. So I got checked for Covid last night, and I was fine, nothing.

“But I had to do the right thing and make sure there was nothing more serious than that. I don’t know what it is or what happened, but these past couple days, I’ve felt really, really odd and just not a hundred percent.

“Some of that’s played into it. I just feel kind of dull and numb out there, just not fully aware of everything, and making some silly, silly mistakes for sure.”

WATCH: DeChambeau cuts corner on 13 at Augusta to leave just 124 yards in

The Golfing Scientist starts the third round nine strokes back of the leaders.

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith all lead at nine under par.

