The new Masters champion could not stop himself from crying during an interview with CBS

WATCH: Emotional DJ Struggles To Speak After Masters Win

Dustin Johnson sealed his second Major title with a stunning victory at The Masters, winning by five strokes to earn himself the coveted Green Jacket.

The American was overcome with emotion afterwards and could barely get any words out whilst speaking to CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said.

“As a kid, I always dreamed about being a Masters champion. It’s hard to talk,” he said before breaking down.

Watch the clip below:

“I was nervous all day,” Dustin Johnson told Jim Nantz in the Butler Cabin, during the Green Jacket presentation.

“I could feel it. The Masters to me is the biggest tournament, it’s the one that I wanted to win the most, and so yeah, I felt it all day.

“I’m just very proud of the way I handled myself and the way I finished off the golf tournament.”

