Masters Chairman Announces Every Masters Shot To Be Available Online



Masters Chairman Fred Ridley has revealed virtually every shot from every player will be shown on the Masters digital platforms for the first time this year.

The decision should go some way to appease fans around the world, who are frustrated each year by the limited TV coverage on day 1 and 2.

Speaking at his second ‘State of the Masters’ address, Ridley revealed the extra coverage, while not live, will be online within minutes of each shot taken.

“For the first time ever in golf, we will capture virtually every shot of every player during every competitive round,” Ridley said.

“This extensive library of content will be available on our web site and apps through the leaderboard and track features.

“Within minutes of every shot, this added content will now allow our fans online to follow their favourite players from their drive off the 1st tee to their final putt on the 18th green.”

Added to the existing featured groups and Amen Corner coverage, it means this year viewers will be able to see more of the tournament than ever.

Ridley also announced plans to build a tunnel from the course, under Washington Road, to a new Global Broadcast Village.

Work on the project will begin in a matter of weeks but it will be several years before it reaches completion.