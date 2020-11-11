We have got the best tipsters from around the web to pick who they think will win The Masters

Golf Tipsters From Around The Web Pick Their Masters Champion

We have reached out across the web and contacted some of the best and most successful golf tipster out there to bring you there combined knowledge and wisdom on who they feel has the best chance of winning The Masters 2020.

Check out their advice below

Niall Lyons @Betgolfworld

Bryson DeChambeau 8/1 with Betfred

Dechambeau will take all the beating at Augusta. His driving made all the headlines at Winged Foot but it was his short game that separated him from the field. That part of his game is underrated and should he obliterate the course off the tee as expected he will prove tough to beat.

Read Niall’s full preview at https://www.oddschecker.com/tips/golf

Jeremy Chapman @jeremychapman3

Justin Thomas 12/1 with 888 Sport

Prolific Justin Thomas ticks most boxes, already a Major winner (2017 USPGA), knows how to win (13 victories in 7 years), boasts a Masters record (39-22-17-12) trending the right way, 2020 winner either side of lockdown, hits it a long way for a little guy, outstanding iron player, streaky putter. There’s no doubting Thomas.

Reed, Bubba, DJ, Hatton to follow him home.

Sports Betting Index @SBIdotcom

Cameron Smith 80/1 with 888 Sport

It is going to take a bit of getting used to having the Masters played in November but it could play into the hands of the 27 year old Australian who seems to come to hand in the Autumn/Winter months which are naturally his Summer. He won his first individual PGA tour title back in January at the Sony Open to add the the two Australian PGA Championships he won in the first week of December in 2017 and 2018. He is rounding nicely into form with 11th and 4th in his last two PGA tour events and has already proved he can handle Augusta National when 5th in 2018.

Ben Coley @Bencoleygolf

Justin Thomas 12/1 with Bet365

Key to winning at Augusta National is quality iron play, and there’s nobody better than Justin Thomas right now. He’s made all four cuts at Augusta, improving each time, and arrives having finished second last time out. A second major championship beckons at a course he adores.

Read Ben’s Full Masters Preview

Steve Rawling @stevethepunter

Tyrrell Hatton 38/1 with Betfair Exchange

In three previous springtime visits to Augusta, world number nine, Tyrrell Hatton, is yet to impress but all five of his European Tour victories have come in October or November and he couldn’t be in better form after his recent Wentworth win. He’s hitting plenty of greens and scrambling and putting brilliantly and an eye-catching seventh in Texas last week was a perfect warm up.

Read Steve’s Full Masters Preview

Dave Tindall @DaveTindallGolf

Bubba Watson 30/1 with Betfred

If Augusta plays longer in November, hitting it far becomes even more important. So why not put faith in two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson. His recent approach play is superb – ideal for this second-shot track – and he looks in a strong place mentally, always the ‘X’ factor with Bubba.

Matt Cooper @MattCooperGolf

Dustin Johnson 17/2 with Bet365

I’m rarely a fan of short-priced favourites, but currently four-time top ten Augusta finisher Dustin Johnson is matching great demeanour with superb stats. Since the start of August it’s reaped him two top six finishes in the majors, an 11-shot win, a play-off defeat, FedEx Cup riches and a runner-up spot last week.

Steve Bamford @BamfordGolf

Bubba Watson 30/1 with 888 Sport

History has a habit of repeating itself and we know that Bubba Watson is a 2-time (2012 and 2014) winner at Augusta National. Watson has ranked in the top 10 for Strokes Gained Tee to Green in his last 4 outings and appears primed for a strong 2020 challenge.

Read Steve’s Full Masters Preview

And Finally…

The GM Tipster @GolfMonthly

Patrick Reed 28/1 with Betfred

I really like the 2018 champion’s chances he has been quietly playing very solidly with four top 15s in a row – he has been flirting around the top 10 in the world for several weeks and there is no reason why he should be this long. Has also already won this year, at the WGC Mexico Championship, a trend that many Masters champions have followed.

Read all our full Masters Golf Betting Tips or check out our golf betting tips homepage

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

Keep up to date with everything happening at Augusta with the Golf Monthly social media channels – search for us wherever you like to hangout.