We've never seen anything like this...

Happy Birthday! Jon Rahm Makes Two Holes In One At Augusta

The Masters is here and World No.2 Jon Rahm has got his week off to the perfect start.

The Spaniard celebrates his birthday today and he is also celebrating two holes-in-one at Augusta this week already.

Rahm aced the 4th yesterday in a practice round and then made an absolutely ridiculous hole-in-one at the 16th today.

The players always skim it over the pond on the 16th and the 26-year-old somehow holed his skim-shot, which is definitely the first time we’ve ever seen a player hole it on camera.

We know he’s got exceptional Spanish hands but this really is something else…

WATCH: Jon Rahm holes skim-shot over lake at The Masters –

“Yeah, pretty nice birthday present. Can’t complain,” Rahm said.

“Hit my normal tee shot to two feet and then skipped it and made it, which is the craziest thing, the second hole in one of the week.

“Yesterday it was on 4, I hit a 5 iron, and we didn’t know it went in.

“A couple people on the green, and we didn’t know until we basically got to the green.

“But the one on 16 today was visible, so very different.

“You don’t see people skipping it and actually hitting it on the green very often, and to make it to that back pin, clearly we were all pretty shocked.”

Rahm said he isn’t counting the skim shot as an official hole in one and that he has now made four aces in his career, two in competition and two in practice rounds.

