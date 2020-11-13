Remember when former West Brom footballer James Morrison bid £60,000 for a round at Augusta National in a charity auction?

How Much Would You Pay for a Round at Augusta?

Augusta National, home of The Masters, is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world where only the luckiest or most privileged people get the chance to play.

It’s looked upon as golfing heaven and as arguably the most idyllic golf course on the globe.

Related: The best Black Friday golf deals

It’s hosted some of the greatest golfing moments in history that have inspired people to take up the game of golf, like Sandy Lyle’s famous bunker shot and Tiger Woods’ incredible chip-in.

That’s why former West Brom footballer James Morrison paid £60,000 back in 2016 to tee it up on the hallowed turf that has hosted the Masters every year since 1934.

We’re all very jealous.

Sky Sports News HQ host Jim White tweeted this picture with Morrison titled:

“@WBAFCofficial’s James Morrision at Petrov Foundation dinner – he shelled out £60k to play Augusta & still smiling!”

Morrison bid at a the charity auction for former Celtic and Aston Villa player Stiliyan Petrov’s Foundation dinner so all the money went to a great cause.

Petrov was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in 2012 and the foundation is set up to improve the way the disease is treated.

James Morrison was reportedly on £15,000 per-week at the time, so to play Augusta National he has had to shell out four weeks wages.

How much would you pay for a round at Augusta?

The average salary in the UK sees people take home around £585 per week – meaning that translates to an average person paying £2,340 (US$3,083).

Would you pay that? Let us know on social media

Considering it would cost you around the $600 mark to play Pebble Beach and about £250 for some Open venues, we think a fair few would be willing to stump up £2k to tick off one of the very highest of priorities on a golfer’s bucket list.

Let us know on our social media channels how much you would be willing to pay to play Augusta National!

Titleist Pro V1 Balls £41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf

Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too. View Deal

Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap £30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf

Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver. View Deal

For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram