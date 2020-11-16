The World No.1 received huge praise on social media from the golfing world and beyond...
How Social Media Reacted To Dustin Johnson’s Masters Win
Dustin Johnson won his first Masters title and second Major in record fashion, shooting 20 under par to win by five at Augusta National.
The World No.1 was a very popular winner at Augusta after a long wait for his second Major title.
Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals
DJ received huge praise from the golfing world and beyond on social media, with a number of high profile golfers and celebrities congratulating him on the Green Jacket.
How Social Media Reacted To Dustin Johnson’s Masters Win:
VIDEO: The coolest Masters gear 2020
Early Black Friday Deals
Titleist Pro V1 Balls
£41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf
Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too.
Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap
£30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf
Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30.
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls
$47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops
Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.
Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls
$47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops
You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver.