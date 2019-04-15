Social media went crazy after Tiger's victory. We take a look at some of the best responses here.

How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods’ Masters Win

Tiger Woods collected his 15th Major title this weekend at The Masters. His last victory in a Major championship was back at the US Open in 2008, the site of his famous come-back over Rocco Mediate. Staring down a stellar set of players at the top of the leaderboard, Tiger played a near-perfect last six holes to take a two-shot lead down the last hole. He bogeyed to win by one stroke and get within three of Jack Nicklaus’ Major record of 18.

A lot has been said and written about Tiger and his comeback from the lowest of lows throughout his career. Many said that there was no chance he would ever win a Major again but the 43-year-old proved everyone wrong in sublime fashion.

But how did social media react to the win? We take a look at some of the best responses to the momentous victory.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump tweeted out;

From the world of sport, Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, Lebron James, Magic Johnson and Steph Curry tweeted;

Additionally the official account of Barcelona responded with;

Actor Adam Sandler, who in the world of golf is better known as Happy Gilmore, posted on Twitter his congratulations;

Hugh Jackman did the same below;

Finally the entire world of golf, including his fellow professionals acknowledged the incredible win. Many even stuck around to congratulate Tiger by the 18th green, such as Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter, Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer.

Additionally many of them took to social media as well;

It was truly a historic day for the world of golf as Tiger now sits 3 back of Jack Nicklaus in Major titles.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.