We could see thunderstorms this week at Augusta as the threat of a Monday finish looms

Is The Masters Poised For A Monday Finish?

It’s Masters week and it has been a very wet start to proceedings ahead of the year’s opening Major.

Play was suspended for much of Tuesday after heavy rain and lightning, and there could be more on its way as a Monday finish could be a factor.

Thunderstorms are currently forecast for periods during Friday, Saturday and Sunday so it looks likely that we’ll see a delay or delays. How many and for how long, nobody knows just yet.

The course this week will be playing slightly longer and softer than usual due to the rain that has fallen already and is scheduled during the week.

However, the club has a sub-air system which can essentially suck moisture out of the ground so conditions should still be firm and fast as long as the rainfall isn’t too significant.

There hasn’t been a Monday finish at the Masters since 1983, when Seve Ballesteros won his second Masters title.

That was due to Friday’s second round being postponed after a wash-out.

Prior to that, the 1973 Masters won by Tommy Aaron also had a Monday finish which was the first since 1961.

1973 was controversial because the final round was halted at 4pm on Sunday and scores from the day were completely erased, with competitors coming back on Monday.

Gary Player began the day four ahead of Arnold Palmer and was level par through 11 holes, with Palmer two under and just two back. Unfortunately for Arnie, he had to begin on Monday four strokes back again.

Another rain-delayed Masters was in 2003 where the first round was delayed until Friday and the second round didn’t finish until Saturday.

The 2005 Masters was also delayed, with 36 holes taking place on Sunday.