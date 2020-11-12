The Golden Bear publicly pledged his support for Donald Trump ahead of the recent US election
Jack Nicklaus Asked To Advise Donald Trump On How He Should Accept Defeat
The 2020 Masters is now underway (despite the suspension of play after just 35 minutes) with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hitting their Honorary tee shots this morning.
Nicklaus then headed straight to the press room where he was asked about Donald’s Trump’s defeat in the recent US election.
The Golden Bear pledged his support for Trump ahead of the vote, and a journalist asked the 18-time Major winner if he had any advice for Trump on how he best to accept defeat.
“Jack, with all due respect, as you know, I wanted to speak with you before I wrote my column about your very public support of President Trump,” the reporter asked.
“I’d love to ask this now if I may. You are known as the ultimate gracious sportsman in the game of golf and really throughout sports, certainly with your career, with Ryder Cups, the way you’ve handled victory and defeat and the like.
“I’m just curious, what is your advice to President Trump on how to accept defeat?”
However, Nicklaus did not want to speak about politics and shrugged the question off.
“I think I’ve said enough about that,” he said.
“I don’t think this is the place for politics.”
Nicklaus recently strongly recommended people to consider voting for Donald Trump –
Jack Nicklaus won six Masters titles between 1963 and 1986, the most of any golfer in history.
