The former World Number One tweaked his back by bending down to kiss his daughter

Jason Day Tops Leaderboard Despite On-Course Back Treatment

Jason Day shot a five under par 67 during the second round of The Masters to reach seven under and tie the lead by the time he got to the clubhouse.

That may sound fairly standard for a player who won the 2015 USPGA Championship and reached the World Number One position.

However, this has been no ordinary couple of days for the Aussie who was on the floor receiving treatment on the 2nd hole of the tournament.

That’s after he tweaked the left side of his back from bending down to kiss his daughter on the practice putting green prior to his round.

Watch: Day receives treatment on the 2nd hole during round one –

The former World Number One, despite those back problems, shot a two under par round of 70 on Thursday.

US MASTERS PODCAST Golf Monthly Instruction

WATCH: Zach Johnson accidentally hits ball during practice swing

He then followed it up with a 67 on Friday to sit at seven under after 36 holes, and he’ll be in one of the final few groups on Saturday as he seeks to become just the second Australian in history to win The Masters.

Day has a history with injuries and pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month after saying that he “couldn’t really walk.”

He did then receive criticism on social media after he was seen at Disney World that day.

Related: US Masters leaderboard 2019

Day’s management informed Golf Digest that his back is feeling sore ahead of the weekend, although it clearly isn’t hampering his golf game just yet.

Day was runner-up at Augusta in 2011 and has three top 10s in the Masters.