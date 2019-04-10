Fellow American Thomas thinks Spieth will play well this week at Augusta National
Justin Thomas Backs Jordan Spieth To Find Form At Augusta
A lot has been written about Jordan Spieth‘s struggles of late. Heading into The Masters, the Americans’ last win came at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
In fact he has also struggled to get into the top-10 during tournaments, with his last two coming at last years Open Championship and before that at the 2018 Masters. Right now he has dropped out of the world’s top 30 golfers in the world rankings.
It seems that the parts of his game that were usually a given, have deserted him, chief among which is his putting. What was once the biggest strength of his game has since become nothing short of a liability. His three-putt from four feet at the Genesis Open earlier this year illuminated his troubles quite clearly.
He also appears to have lost all confidence which appears as if it can rear its ugly head on any shot at any point. Again during the Genesis he took five shots to get out of a green-side bunker he had driven into on a short par-4. That kind of thing would have been unthinkable a few years ago.
However if there is one tournament Spieth always seems to raise his game for, it is The Masters and fellow American Justin Thomas knows that better than anyone.
Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Thomas said;
“it’s frustrating to watch from this side of what, everything that’s being said and written about him, because I know he’s close. He’s going to play well this week. I really do think that. He’s shown strides all year. Just hasn’t been able to put it all together over the course of four days, but I would say his record at this course speaks for itself and his comfortability level. I think he’ll be just fine.
“But the thing is about this game is you have to let it happen and I’m sure he’s had some things that he’s learned like all of us have when we’ve gone through tough times, but yeah, he’ll be just fine.”
Spieth has an incredible Masters record. In 2015 he emerged victorious and in 2014, 2016 and 2018 he finished in the top three. His worst finish happens to be a tied 11th in 2017. For some reason he just seems to be able to raise his game probably because Spieth describes it as his “favourite tournament in the world.”
Speaking at a Masters press conference Spieth appeared confident in his game at the moment, saying;
“My expectations are high this week. I feel great about the state of my game right now. I feel like my recent results aren’t a tell of where my game is actually at, and I feel I’ve made a lot of strides in the last couple days in the tee‑to‑green game, really just off the tee, my long game, which has been the only separation from being able to win golf tournaments over the last month or so.
“So I feel really good about my game, where it’s at, heading into this week. It’s just a matter of trust in the stuff that I’m working on, and I don’t feel like I have to play well. I don’t feel like there’s any added pressure this week. I feel kind of under the radar, which is really nice.”
Given these comments, and the comments of Thomas, it would take a brave person to bet against the Texan, regardless of his apparent struggles of late.
