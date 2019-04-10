Justin Thomas Backs Jordan Spieth To Find Form At Augusta

Fellow American Thomas thinks Spieth will play well this week at Augusta National

A lot has been written about Jordan Spieth‘s struggles of late. Heading into The Masters, the Americans’ last win came at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

In fact he has also struggled to get into the top-10 during tournaments, with his last two coming at last years Open Championship and before that at the 2018 Masters. Right now he has dropped out of the world’s top 30 golfers in the world rankings.

It seems that the parts of his game that were usually a given, have deserted him, chief among which is his putting. What was once the biggest strength of his game has since become nothing short of a liability. His three-putt from four feet at the Genesis Open earlier this year illuminated his troubles quite clearly.

He also appears to have lost all confidence which appears as if it can rear its ugly head on any shot at any point. Again during the Genesis he took five shots to get out of a green-side bunker he had driven into on a short par-4. That kind of thing would have been unthinkable a few years ago.

However if there is one tournament Spieth always seems to raise his game for, it is The Masters and fellow American Justin Thomas knows that better than anyone.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Thomas said;

“it’s frustrating to watch from this side of what, everything that’s being said and written about him, because I know he’s close. He’s going to play well this week. I really do think that. He’s shown strides all year. Just hasn’t been able to put it all together over the course of four days, but I would say his record at this course speaks for itself and his comfortability level. I think he’ll be just fine.

“But the thing is about this game is you have to let it happen and I’m sure he’s had some things that he’s learned like all of us have when we’ve gone through tough times, but yeah, he’ll be just fine.”