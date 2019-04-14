Following his 5th US Masters triumph Tiger Woods was interviewed back in the Augusta Media Centre

Listen To Tiger Woods’ Masters Winning Press Conference

What an incredible final round at the 2019 US Masters and afterwards an emotional Tiger Woods was interviewed by the press at the Augusta National press centre.

Tiger started the final round two shots behind Francesco Molinari, with the tee times brought forward and playing in groups of three because of the weather Woods stuck with Molinari over the front 9 then pounced when Molinari found water on the par-3 12th and par-5 15th.

The scenes on the 72nd hole were incredible, with the crowds ecstatic with being able to say they were there when Tiger won his 15th Major title.

There was of course disappointment for the likes of Molinari, who knew this was a golden opportunity to add to the Open championship he won last year.

While Rory McIlroy will also look back with regret at another missed chance to complete the career grand slam – a four-under-par 68 in the final round meant he finished tied 21st.