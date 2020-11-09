Who should you avoid backing at the 2020 Masters?



Masters Bets To Avoid This Week At Augusta National

Augusta National hosts the final Major of the year in what has been a very strange 2020.

The Masters will take place in November and we’ll witness a patron-less tournament as the world’s best players bid to win the Green Jacket.

It’s always a huge event for sports fans and if you’re having a bet on the action, we’ve got some tips on players you may want to steer clear of…

Masters Bets To Avoid –

66/1 with 888sport

There are going to be a lot of people thinking these odds look very generous for a three-time Major winner who has a victory, two seconds and a third in six appearances at Augusta. But his odds are this long for a reason. He’s struggling to keep the big numbers off the card and he’s only had one top-10 in his last 21 PGA Tour starts. He’s a lovely guy, but his game and head just aren’t where they need to be.

66/1 with Betfred and Bet365

One of the first names to pop up in the “best player never to win a Major” debate looks as far away from winning one now as he ever has. He’s got a good record at the Masters in recent years, with five top-12s in six appearances, but his poor form in recent weeks overrides that. He’s slipped to 47th in the world rankings off the back of no top-25 finishes in his previous six tournaments.

66/1 with Betfair

On the face of it, I’m almost tempted by an each-way dabble on Lefty at this price, but then common-sense kicks in. On one hand, he’s got a fantastic Masters record, including three Green Jackets, and he’s recently beaten up on the Champions Tour guys with two wins from his first two starts on the circuit. On the other hand, his only Masters top-10 in the last seven years was a T2 in 2015, and he’s missed the cut or finished outside the top-70 in seven of his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour. Leave Mickelson well alone.

