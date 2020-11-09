Who are the players who are most fancied at the 2020 Masters?



Masters Favourites 2020

Who will win The Masters this week?

There’s a good chance that it will be one of the favourites, with some of the world’s top 10 looking very hard to ignore.

Whether its US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, World Numbers one and two Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, or four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, there are some overwhelming favourites when you look at the odds.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

We’ve picked out the players who are most fancied with the bookies at Augusta National…

Masters Favourites 2020

8/1 with William Hill

The man we all (well, most of us) love to hate is the outright favourite. He overpowered Winged Foot on the way to a six-shot victory in the US Open, but he’s only played once since then – a T8 at the Shriners. Even if the highly anticipated 48-inch driver doesn’t make an appearance, he’ll still be able to play the course in a very different way. That said, the deciding factor will more than likely be whether his underappreciated putting performs on Augusta’s famously slick greens.

11/1 with Betfred

There’s a lot to like about Rahm heading into any Major, but especially the Masters. His form in three starts at Augusta reads T27-4-T9 and he undoubtedly possesses the power and touch required to flourish there. He has four worldwide wins in the last 13 months, and he was T2 last time out in the Zozo Championship. A lot of smart money will be on the Spaniard this week.

12/1 with Betfair

It’s somewhat surprising that Thomas has yet to record a top-10 in four previous visits to Augusta, although he’s certainly trending in the right direction as he’s never missed the cut and improved each year up to finishing T12 in 2019. He’s had two wins and eight top-10s in 2020. It’s worth noting that his driving has been a bit erratic in recent weeks. He’s largely gotten away with it but it’s likely to be punished at Augusta, where giving yourself the best angle into certain pins is vital.

12/1 with 888sport

Golf Monthly Instruction

The popular Northern Irishman is making his sixth attempt to complete the Career Grand Slam, but there’s plenty of Masters scar tissue from that back nine collapse in 2011 and missing out to Patrick Reed in 2018. He has five top-10s in his last six visits to Augusta, but he hasn’t won this year and his recent form is nothing more than okay by his standards. Can he find his A game on the week it matters most?

12/1 with Bet365

It’s fair to say that DJ has underperformed in Majors given his incredible talents and the amount of opportunities he’s given himself to collect more than his solitary US Open. He’s finished inside the top-10 in his last four Masters and top-6 in the two previous Majors this year. Plus, his recent form has been excellent. He’d be the favourite if it weren’t for that questionable record in the big four.

Early Black Friday Deals –

Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder £249 £149 at American Golf

A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off. View Deal

GolfBuddy Aim L10 Rangefinder $329.99 $219.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature. View Deal

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart $540 $229.99 with Rock Bottom Golf

Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. Add a splash of colour and a huge saving and you have a winner.

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review View Deal

For all the latest from The Masters, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram