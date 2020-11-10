Don't want to go for a favourite at The Masters? Check out these outsiders for some very good value odds...

Masters Outsiders 2020 – Great Value At Augusta National

It’s Masters week and we’re here to help add some value to your bets for the tournament ahead.

We’ve seen the big names win plenty of Green Jackets but also lots of outsiders in recent years including the likes of Danny Willett in 2016 and Charl Schwartzel in 2011.

Related: Masters Betting Tips – pre-tournament picks

If you want some small each way bets away from the favourites, here are some players we think have great chances at some very tempting odds…

Masters Outsiders 2020

Bubba Watson 28/1 with William Hill

The two-time Masters champion has enjoyed a resurgence in form in recent weeks with back-to-back top-10s in his last two starts. The Florida native was overpowering Augusta long before Bryson Dechambeau started downing protein shakes and the left-hander’s power fade certainly suits the course. As ever, his ability to contend will be determined by whether his putter behaves.

Hideki Matsuyama 40/1 with Bet365

Japan is still searching for its first men’s major champion and they have a genuine shot with Matsuyama. The 28-year-old has shown up well here before with three top-11s and only one missed cut in his eight Masters appearances. His form had been decent without really contending since the resumption but a tied-2nd in Houston last week has him trending nicely. When he gets it going, he can go really low.

Jason Day 60/1 with Betfred

There’s probably as good a chance he’ll withdraw as contend, but it’s hard to look past someone with his talent, an impressive record at Augusta and some decent form in the not-too-distant past at these odds. That Masters slate includes four top-10s, including a T5 last year, and he racked up four top-10s on the bounce as recently as July and August. If he’s fit, he’ll be there or thereabouts.

Lee Westwood 100/1 with 888sport

There isn’t a golf fan out there who wouldn’t love it if Westy slipped into a Green Jacket on Sunday evening. He’s got a legitimate chance too, albeit a reasonably slim one. He’s fourth in the Race to Dubai, having won in Abu Dhabi earlier this year and continuing his consistently good form ever since. Plus, there aren’t many who know Augusta better than him, with six top-10s in 18 appearances. You could do a lot worse than backing Westwood each-way.

Sebastian Munoz 125/1 with Betfair

The Colombian is a Masters rookie but he’s been showing some sneaky good form with five top-18s and no missed cuts in his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. He’s a good all-rounder who shows up as above average across most of the major stats categories. A T59 in this year’s US Open is his only cut made in four major appearances to date, but he did make it all the way to the PGA Tour Championship recently. He’s a long shot, but it’s 2020 so anything can happen, right?

Early Black Friday Deals

Titleist Pro V1 Balls £41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf

Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too. View Deal

Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap £30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf

Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver. View Deal

For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram