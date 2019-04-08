It's time for the season's first Major! Enjoy our Masters preview with insight from two-time champion Bernhard Langer
Masters Preview Podcast Featuring Bernhard Langer
It’s time for The Masters!
This week Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath and we have a full preview of the season’s first Major, featuring insight from two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer who gives his advice to rookies, explains why the Masters is so special and shares his best Masters memory.
As well as that, we also share our first and best Masters memories along with memories from Golf Monthly’s social media followers.
Tom, who was on site at Augusta last year, also describes what it’s like to cover the tournament as a journalist, what it’s like to play the course, betting tips, quiz and more!
This week’s tournament sees Patrick Reed defend the title he won last year, narrowly edging out his countryman Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth in 2nd and 3rd.
