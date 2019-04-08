It's time for the season's first Major! Enjoy our Masters preview with insight from two-time champion Bernhard Langer

Masters Preview Podcast Featuring Bernhard Langer

It’s time for The Masters!

This week Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath and we have a full preview of the season’s first Major, featuring insight from two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer who gives his advice to rookies, explains why the Masters is so special and shares his best Masters memory.

As well as that, we also share our first and best Masters memories along with memories from Golf Monthly’s social media followers.

Tom, who was on site at Augusta last year, also describes what it’s like to cover the tournament as a journalist, what it’s like to play the course, betting tips, quiz and more!

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

US MASTERS PODCAST Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here