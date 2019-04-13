This year's Masters champion will walk away over $2 million better off. How does that stack up against other major sporting events?
US Masters Prize Money: How Does It Compare To Other Sports?
The Green Jacket may be the only prize on the players’ minds this week, but there are a few dollars to share around for a lofty finish, too.
This year’s prize fund for the 2019 US Masters stands at a massive $11.5 million, with the winner set to receive over $2 million for the first ever time; even the runner-up will pocket over $1 million as the pot gets bumped up by an extra $500,000.
It may be a Masters record, but it’s not the most lucrative event. Just last month, the prize fund for the Players Championship hit $12.5 million, with Rory McIlroy walking away with a tidy $2.25 million – the largest winner’s cheque in PGA Tour history.
Last year, Patrick Reed took home $1,980,000 for his US Masters victory, but how do these sums compare against other individual sports?
Away from the world of sport, playing cards can prove lucrative – as it was for John Cynn last year. The 33-year-old turned his $10,000 buy-into something substantially larger in winning the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
Winners’ cheques
FedEx Cup – $15 million (2019)
The World Series of Poker – $8.8 million (2018)
Australian Open (tennis) – £2.56 million (2019)
Wimbledon – £2,250,000 (2018)
French Open (tennis) – £1,990,000 (2019)
The Open Championship – £1,426,000 (2018)
World Snooker Championship – £500,000 (2019)
PDC World Championship (darts) – £500,000 (2018/19)
Tour de France – £440,626 (2018)
London Marathon – £39,000 (2018)
Full US Masters Prize Money 2019 breakdown
1st $2,070,000
2nd $1,242,000
3rd $782,000
4th $552,000
5th $460,000
6th $414,000
7th $385,250
8th $356,500
9th $333,500
10th $310,500
11th $287,500
12th $264,500
13th $241,500
14th $218,500
15th $207,000
16th $195,500
17th $184,000
18th $172,500
19th $161,000
20th $149,500
21st $138,000
22nd $128,800
23rd $119,600
24th $110,400
25th $101,200
26th $92,000
27th $88,550
28th $85,100
29th $81,650
30th $78,200
31st $74,750
32nd $71,300
33rd $67,850
34th $64,975
35th $62,100
36th $59,225
37th $56,350
38th $54,050
39th $51,750
40th $49,450
41st $47,150
42nd $44,850
43rd $42,550
44th $40,250
45th $37,950
46th $35,650
47th $33,350
48th $31,510
49th $29,900
50th $28,980
The remaining professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores.
