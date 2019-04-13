This year's Masters champion will walk away over $2 million better off. How does that stack up against other major sporting events?

US Masters Prize Money: How Does It Compare To Other Sports?

The Green Jacket may be the only prize on the players’ minds this week, but there are a few dollars to share around for a lofty finish, too.

This year’s prize fund for the 2019 US Masters stands at a massive $11.5 million, with the winner set to receive over $2 million for the first ever time; even the runner-up will pocket over $1 million as the pot gets bumped up by an extra $500,000.

It may be a Masters record, but it’s not the most lucrative event. Just last month, the prize fund for the Players Championship hit $12.5 million, with Rory McIlroy walking away with a tidy $2.25 million – the largest winner’s cheque in PGA Tour history.

Last year, Patrick Reed took home $1,980,000 for his US Masters victory, but how do these sums compare against other individual sports?

Away from the world of sport, playing cards can prove lucrative – as it was for John Cynn last year. The 33-year-old turned his $10,000 buy-into something substantially larger in winning the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Winners’ cheques

FedEx Cup – $15 million (2019)

The World Series of Poker – $8.8 million (2018)

Australian Open (tennis) – £2.56 million (2019)

Wimbledon – £2,250,000 (2018)

French Open (tennis) – £1,990,000 (2019)

The Open Championship – £1,426,000 (2018)

World Snooker Championship – £500,000 (2019)

PDC World Championship (darts) – £500,000 (2018/19)

Tour de France – £440,626 (2018)

London Marathon – £39,000 (2018)

Full US Masters Prize Money 2019 breakdown

1st $2,070,000

2nd $1,242,000

3rd $782,000

4th $552,000

5th $460,000

6th $414,000

7th $385,250

8th $356,500

9th $333,500

10th $310,500

11th $287,500

12th $264,500

13th $241,500

14th $218,500

15th $207,000

16th $195,500

17th $184,000

18th $172,500

19th $161,000

20th $149,500

21st $138,000

22nd $128,800

23rd $119,600

24th $110,400

25th $101,200

26th $92,000

27th $88,550

28th $85,100

29th $81,650

30th $78,200

31st $74,750

32nd $71,300

33rd $67,850

34th $64,975

35th $62,100

36th $59,225

37th $56,350

38th $54,050

39th $51,750

40th $49,450

41st $47,150

42nd $44,850

43rd $42,550

44th $40,250

45th $37,950

46th $35,650

47th $33,350

48th $31,510

49th $29,900

50th $28,980

The remaining professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $28,290 depending on their scores.

