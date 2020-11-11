Here are some bets that are not for the outright winner that you can enjoy this week

Masters Special Betting Tips and Bookmaker Offers

The Masters is all but upon us – and you may have already checked out our Masters Betting Tips page and also checked out our awesome Golf Tipsters From Around The Web post.

But there are some fantastic markets for The Masters and I am going to look at some of them that don’t get as much action as the outright winner marker, but can be just as entertaining and profitable.

Masters Special Betting Tips

Will There Be A Hole In One? 1/2 with Bet365

This is my favourite bet and my go to special bet – I take it on every year. There has been a hole in one at the Masters for each of the last four tournaments but there was not one in 2015 or 2014 – so this is of course not a guarantee. I like this because it is in play immediately – any player can win it for you on any par-3 on the course. Will you join me?

First Round Leader – Jordan Spieth at 45/1 with 888 Sport

The 2015 Champ is certainly not in great form – but he is an exceptional player round Augusta. He led wire-to-wire on the way to putting on The Green Jacket in 15. He also led after round one in 2016 and incredibly also in 2018. I don’t think he will win this year, but he could certainly get out of the blocks quickly, really decent odds to take advantage of!

Top European – Lee Westwood at 25/1 with Bet365

Finished 2nd at The Masters in 2010 and 2016 the Englishman is also as fit as he has ever been and appears to be enjoying life. Has had six top 20s in his last eight events – if some of the bigger names fall back he is a good option at this price.

Top Lefty – Yuxin Lin at 16/1 with 888 Sport

Only four people in this market with Bubba and Mickelson the very short-priced favourites. Lin doesn’t have much going for him being an amateur, but this is his second appearance at Augusta. I am banking on him making the cut and Mickelson, Bubba and Mike Weir exploding.

Bookmakre Offers On The Masters

Betfred

Betfred are offering all new punters £30 in FREE Bets when you bet £10. They’re also throwing in 60 free spins at their casino, great if the tournament plays long!

New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

888

Meanwhile if you don’t think Dechambeau will win it, place a pre-tournament outright bet on anyone else and 888 are offering money back up to £50 as a Free Bet if Dechambeau does win.

Promotional Period is 9th November 00:01GMT – 12th November first tee shot of the first round of the tournament – 18+ – Qualifying stakes on ‘Finishing Position’ only – Min Stake £1 Win – Each Way bets qualify with a stake of £1 each way (£2 in total) – Eligible losing Bets will only be refunded up to £50 per member if Bryson DeChambeau wins the 2020 Masters – Free Bets will be credited within 72 hours of the tournament conclusion and will be valid for 7 days – Withdrawal restrictions & full T&C Apply

Also if you back a golfer with 888 Sport and get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus when you bet £10.

New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Betfair

If you’re not feeling too confident on your picks, Betfair are paying 10 places instead of 5 on pre-tournament bets and also have a great £100 welcome offer for new customers.

Applies to pre-tournament Sportsbook bets on the “Winner” market only from 10am Sat 7th Nov. 1/5 odds. Dead heat rules apply. T&C apply

Betfair are also offering new customers a Free £20 bet for each of their first 5 bets of £10 or more. Adding up to a maximum of £100 in Free Bets.

New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

Bet365

Bet365 will match any qualifying deposit up to £100 and give you Bet Credits giving you up to £100 to place more bets with. You can also track every drive, iron or putt with Bet365 Live Golf Tracker

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

