Masters Tee Times and Groupings For Round 1 and Round 2

The Masters begins on Thursday to wrap up the year’s three Majors.

We’ll be seeing a two-tee start due to the lack of daylight after the tournament was postponed due to Covid-19.

Defending champion and five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods is off at 12.55pm GMT from the 10th tee with 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and 2019 US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.

Rory McIlroy goes off at 5pm GMT in a huge group with World No.1 Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Both Woods and McIlroy’s groups will be featured groups on Thursday along with DeChambeau, Rahm and Oosthuizen at 12.33pm and Molinari, Horschel and Smith at 4.38pm.

Check out all of the tee times for Thursday and Friday…

All times GMT

* denotes 10th tee

The Masters Tee Times: First Round – Morning wave

12pm: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, CT Pan

*12pm: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (a)

12.11pm: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

*12.11pm: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

12.22pm: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (a)

*12.22pm: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

12.33pm: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

*12.33pm: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

12.44pm: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

*12.44pm: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

12.55pm: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos (a)

*12.55pm: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree (a)

1.06pm: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

*1.06pm: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

1.17pm: Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

*1.17pm: Graeme McDowell Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

The Masters Tee Times: First Round – Afternoon wave

4.05pm: Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen

*4.05pm: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

4.16pm: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (a)

* 4.16pm: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

4.27pm: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

*4.27pm: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

4.38pm: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

*4.38pm: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

4.49pm: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

*4.49pm: Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5pm: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

*5pm: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

5.11pm: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

*5.11pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (a)

5.22pm: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

The Masters Tee Times: Second Round – Morning wave

12pm: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

*12pm: Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen

12.11pm: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

*12.11pm: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (a)

12.22pm: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

*12.22pm: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

12.33pm: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

*12.33pm: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

12.44pm: Bernhard Langer, JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

*12.44pm: Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

12.55pm: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

*12.55pm: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

1.06pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (a)

*1.06pm: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

*1.17pm: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

The Masters Tee Times: Second Round – Afternoon wave

4.05pm: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (a)

*4.05pm: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, CT Pan

4.16pm: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

*4.16pm: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

4.27pm: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

*4.27pm: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (a)

4.38pm: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

*4.38pm: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

4.49pm: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

*4.49pm: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

5pm: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree (a)

*5pm: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos (a)

5.11pm: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

*5.11pm: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

5.22pm: Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

*5.22pm: Mike Weir, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

