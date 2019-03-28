What is the long term forecast for Augusta National ahead of the 2019 Masters

Masters Weather Forecast 2019

The US Masters is generally renowned for being a tournament played under clear blue skies in the sun-drenched state of Georgia.

If the conditions are firm and fast, the majority of the players in the field will be able to hit at least three of Augusta National‘s par 5s in two.

If conditions are wet underfoot, however, it could give some of the shorter hitters an advantage by levelling the playing field. If there’s wind, then Amen Corner will be even more daunting than usual.

So what do the Masters weather gods have in store for the 2019 edition of this famous event?

Thursday 11th April

The first day of the tournament looks like being cloudy and pretty still at the moment. Temperatures look like ranging from 12-25 degrees so pretty comfortable and if anything a little chilly. The wind is always an issue around Augusta National and this could be the potential biggest danger with winds around 15kph with gusts of 25kph.

Friday 12th April

Looks like a better day than the Thursday with similar temperatures but a little less cloud. Winds also look to be a little more settled with gusts being only around 15kph.

Saturday 13th April

The winds may come from the South on Saturday, meaning a slightly higher chance of a bit of rain for moving day. Temperatures similar to the first few days, the wind speeds may have picked up a little with the dangerous gusts again up around 25kph.

Sunday 14th April

The final day should see the brightest sunshine, but also the windiest conditions. Temperatures should be around 25 degrees, it looks unlikely to rain, but the wind will be at its strongest for the week, with 15kph winds with 35kph gusts.

