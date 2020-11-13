New Two-Part Tiger Documentary From HBO Sports In January

HBO Sports has just put out the first teaser trailer for its new two-part 'Tiger' documentary set to air in January 2021

New Two-Part Tiger Documentary From HBO Sport In January

There’s probably never been a golf story to rival that of Tiger Woods.

From childhood prodigy under the guiding eye of father, Earl, to early tour success, countless Majors, the spectacular self-inflicted fall from grace, injuries and surgeries and his extraordinary Augusta comeback last year, it’s been a compelling tale from start to finish.

Now, it seems like we will be getting the chance to not only relive the moments we know, but get further insight into what we didn’t know.

HBO sports has just released the first teaser trailer for a new ‘Tiger’ documentary set to air in January 2021.

In the trailer, released on Masters Thursday, HBO promised, “A two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods.”

The short trailer starts with a very young Tiger flailing around gleefully, golf club in hand crying out, “Daddy, Daddy.” It then cuts to his father Earl delivering these words: “Please forgive me, but sometimes I get very emotional when I talk about my son.

“He will transcend this game and bring to the world a humanitarianism, which has never been known before.”

Brief clips from all stages of Tiger’s life then follow as his father continues, eventually breaking down in tears.

Previously unseen footage

“Tiger”, directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek, is expected to present previously unseen footage and revealing interviews with those who have known Woods best throughout his career.

Among them is Steve Williams, Tiger’s caddie for 13 of his 15 Majors before a high-profile split in 2011.

Sir Nick Faldo also makes an appearance, along with Rachel Uchitel. She was one of the women at the heart of Woods’ off-course scandals that led to his fall from grace.

Further teasers are likely to follow, and golf fans the world over will no doubt see it as the perfect way to while away a couple of cold January nights.

Even more so if Tiger pulls off a remarkable Masters defence this week.

For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website