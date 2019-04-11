The two legends officially got the 2019 tournament under way with their opening drives.

Nicklaus And Player Get 2019 Masters Underway

The 2019 Masters is under way thanks to Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player teeing off earlier today.

The tradition of honorary starters at the Masters officially began back in 1963 with Fred McLeod and Jock Hutchinson. From that point on the idea of having golfing greats hit the first tee shot stuck.

Throughout the 1980’s Sam Snead, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson and Ken Venturi all hit shots to kick off the tournament.

Then after a brief hiatus from 2003 to 2006, the tradition resumed with Arnold Palmer in 2007, who was convinced to hit the opening tee-shot by Chairman Billy Payne.

Jack Nicklaus joined the King in 2010 and then South African Gary Player formed the famous trio in 2012.

After the death of Palmer in September 2016, there was considerable discussion on who would be the replacement, however the powers that be decided to just stick with Nicklaus and Player this year.