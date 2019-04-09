2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is looking to repeat his previous years victory.

Patrick Reed Hungry For Repeat Success At 2019 Masters

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed has said he is hungrier than ever to repeat his success in this years event.

Speaking with the media today the American said;

“Knowing that I have to get the jacket back at the end of the week, it makes me more hungry and more motivated to keep the jacket and continue playing well and trying to win another one, because it’s nothing like being able to kind of walk around and I position the jacket everywhere I go, so every time I wake up, I see it, and every time I come home and go to bed, I see it. I use it more as motivation.”

Reed won last year’s first Major in dramatic fashion as players like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler all charged at him at some stage throughout the final day. But Reed remained cool throughout which he attributed to a remarkable amount of sleep the night before;

“You know, honestly, I thought I wasn’t going to sleep very well. I’ve heard from the past from other champions and other golfers, that have always told me that whenever you have an opportunity to sleep on a lead going into a Sunday at a major, you’re going to have a rough night. When you wake up in the morning, you’re going to be itching at the bit to get to the golf course and practice, and honestly, I was completely surprised. I slept so well. I slept like a baby that night and actually I felt really calm throughout all warmups.”

Reed went on to talk about how he has been working hard in every aspect of his game of late;

“I feel like the game now is where it needs to be. You know, we’ve put in a lot of hard work throughout the entire ‑ basically, the entire year. You know, it’s those things that you just need ‑ when you come here, you need to be mentally, as well as physically ready to go out and play.

“I’ve lost probably 10, 12 pounds, but I mean, you know, just over a gradual period of time. I just thought it would be better to get in better shape and just keep on getting stronger, because you know, the seasons seem to get longer and longer, especially playing on both tours.”

As you can see at the top of the page, Reed was seen chatting to Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho and he will be hoping some of her success will rub off on him for the 2019 tournament.