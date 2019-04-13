Phil Mickelson Reaches One Hundred Rounds At Augusta

It's one hundred competitive rounds not out for Phil Mickelson at Augusta National

Phil Mickelson’s 73 on Friday may have been nothing special from a scoring perspective, but his one-over-par 73 was competitive round number one hundred at the famous venue.

It left the American just three shots off the pace, and he heads into the weekend well placed to challenge for a fourth Green Jacket.

“Every time I come here, I just get so excited to be here and to play, and it brings back memories of when I was a kid,” Mickelson said after completing round number one hundred.

“It makes me feel young, and it has just been really special to be able to come and spend so much time here. This is a very spiritual place, if you love golf the way we do.”

It back back in 1991 that a fresh faced Lefty made his Masters debut, and he impressed by finishing as the low amateur.

However, despite clocking up the victories, Major wins evaded Mickelson for years; that was until he made his breakthrough at The Masters in 2004 – and he’s been a constant threat at Augusta ever since, winning twice more in 2006 and 2010.