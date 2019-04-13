It's one hundred competitive rounds not out for Phil Mickelson at Augusta National
Phil Mickelson Reaches One Hundred Rounds At Augusta
Phil Mickelson’s 73 on Friday may have been nothing special from a scoring perspective, but his one-over-par 73 was competitive round number one hundred at the famous venue.
It left the American just three shots off the pace, and he heads into the weekend well placed to challenge for a fourth Green Jacket.
“Every time I come here, I just get so excited to be here and to play, and it brings back memories of when I was a kid,” Mickelson said after completing round number one hundred.
“It makes me feel young, and it has just been really special to be able to come and spend so much time here. This is a very spiritual place, if you love golf the way we do.”It back back in 1991 that a fresh faced Lefty made his Masters debut, and he impressed by finishing as the low amateur.
However, despite clocking up the victories, Major wins evaded Mickelson for years; that was until he made his breakthrough at The Masters in 2004 – and he’s been a constant threat at Augusta ever since, winning twice more in 2006 and 2010.
In all, the 48-year-old – who played his 600th career PGA Tour event earlier this season – has racked up 15 top 10s during his 27 outings at Augusta, and banked nearly $8 million. Since his debut in 1991, the man from California has missed The Masters just twice, in 1992 and ’94.
Earlier this season, Mickelson claimed his 44th PGA Tour win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished tied second at the Desert Classic.
Should he go on to win the 2019 Masters, he will become the oldest player to win a Major Championship.
Phil Mickelson Reaches One Hundred Rounds At Augusta – Key stats*
Par 5s: -204
Par 4s: +77
Par 3s: +66
Lowest under par for one hole (cumulative): -74, par-5 13th
Most over par for one hole (cumulative): +26, par-4 11th
Low round: 65
High round: 79
Scoring average: 71.3
*through 98 rounds
Phil Mickelson – Masters wins (3)
2004 – Major number one at the 47th attempt
2006 – Victory by two shots over South Africa’s Tim Clark
2010 – Holds off Lee Westwood for the Masters hat-trick