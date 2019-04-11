Join us for a special Masters week Clubhouse Podcast
Podcast: McIlroy On Meditation, Smartphones And Anthony Kim
On this bonus Clubhouse Podcast Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath on Thursday of Masters week.
We hear from David Taylor, our man on the ground at Augusta, as well as the best nuggets from Rory McIlroy‘s press conference.
We also have some great quotes from Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari, plus Matt Wallace’s Masters Par 3 Contest winning interview.
