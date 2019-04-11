Join us for a special Masters week Clubhouse Podcast

Podcast: McIlroy On Meditation, Smartphones And Anthony Kim

On this bonus Clubhouse Podcast Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath on Thursday of Masters week.

We hear from David Taylor, our man on the ground at Augusta, as well as the best nuggets from Rory McIlroy‘s press conference.

We also have some great quotes from Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari, plus Matt Wallace’s Masters Par 3 Contest winning interview.

Listen on Soundcloud:

US MASTERS PODCAST Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here