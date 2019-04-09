With the lengthening of Augusta National's fifth hole by roughly 40 yards, pros weigh in on the changes after their practice rounds.

Pros Weigh In On Changes To Augusta’s 5th Hole

It is officially Masters week and whilst the course at Augusta National largely remains the same each year, there is actually one crucial alteration that could have a drastic effect on scoring for the week.

Namely, the 5th hole has a new tee box. Sure it doesn’t sound like much, but when we acknowledge that 40 yards has been added to it and it was already one of the hardest holes on the course, we can all agree this will significantly change what the field hits into the massive green.

The hole, named ‘Magnolia’, and its new tee box will take it to 495 yards, making it the second-longest par-4 on the course, behind the 505-yard 11th.

Many of the players have been practising and playing their practice rounds at the start of the week and many have weighed in on the changes, such as Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Kisner.

Justin Rose

“I think No. 5 is probably going to play the toughest hole now for sure.

“I hit driver, 4‑iron today and hit a good drive. That makes it much tougher because I feel like now you’re having to maybe think about ‑ especially, there’s a bit of rain coming possibly but if it did firm up a touch, now you’re thinking about hitting a long iron and kind of running it up a bit more links style up on to that green, where the hole was just short enough before where you were always hitting a mid‑iron, 7‑iron, 6‑iron, and always trying to land it up on the top for the most part.

“Only if you were out of position were you having to run it up that ridge. I think the extra length, you might see more links style running shots. That’s how I see the design of it, anyway. Whether the conditions allow that, we’ll see.”

Francesco Molinari

“I played yesterday, the front nine, I played the new 5th hole, and because they moved the bunkers back as well, the tee shot is pretty much the same shot. The second shot, obviously is longer, considerably longer. So yesterday it was playing into the wind, and probably with the old tee, we would have been hitting 7‑iron in, and we were hitting 4‑iron in yesterday.

“I think that’s going to be around a three‑club difference, and the green is a little bit different. I think there’s a possibility to put a new flag on the left. But yeah, I think on TV, it will look very similar to how it was, it will be hard for people watching on TV to notice the difference.”

Rickie Fowler

“No. 5, I think it actually makes the drive a little easier, as far as if you want to push it up where the bunkers are.

“Today we couldn’t because it was back into the wind, so it was tough to get it into that area. Beforehand, if you were going to hit driver you had to hug the bunkers pretty close and if you pushed it a little right you would go through the fairway. Now it’s a little bit more straight‑on where you have a little bit more room, if you hang it out to the right a little bit, you won’t run through quite as quickly.

“But it is a longer hole. They softened the green to allow for some longer clubs in there, adding the potential pin placement on the left side there. Today, back into the wind, I hit driver, 5‑iron.

“For me, it’s a love/hate relationship with 5. I think it’s a tough second shot, just because – it is one of the bigger greens out here, but you have to be so precise where you’re landing it to put yourself in the right position. I think the changes there, I like. It’s a big golf hole now, especially back into the wind, but it will be interesting to see how it plays throughout the week.”

Tommy Fleetwood

“It’s funny, because the tee shot is exactly the same, basically. The test off the tee, they brought the bunkers back so the yardages off your drive is exactly the same. But it does make a massive difference to the hole.

“I think in the past, if you hit it into the bunkers, you actually had half a chance of getting it up somewhere by the green. Now you’ve got no chance.

“I hit a good drive yesterday and the course is playing really soft and a bit long, and I hit 5‑iron in. You know that was like, good drive last year, if you can be aggressive with the driver, you know, wedge or 9‑iron to that middle part of the green is not a difficult shot.

“I think definitely it’s a bigger test of a hole for sure.”

Bryson DeChambeau

“So I’ll tell you the shot shape is going to be the same for me. I try and hit the same shot pretty much on any hole except some holes where it’s a massive dog leg right. That’s the only time I’ll change it.

But there are times you’ll have a 6‑iron, 5‑iron in. A lot of guys were hitting hybrids yesterday and I’m pretty impressed with that; it was a little into the wind.

It’s difficult. It’s going to be a very difficult hole. I like that they shallowed out the green a little bit, flattened it a little bit and created a couple more accessible pins. I think it’s a great move, moving it away from the fourth green, the tee box away from the fourth green, that’s going to speed up play. Overall I think it’s a great design change.”

Kevin Kisner

The American matchplay winner also responded to the news earlier this year with tongue in cheek humour. Speaking to the Barstool Sports Podcast he said;

“This is a real shame cause I was expecting the 5th hole to be a safe bogey.

“I played it a few weeks ago and they changed number 5 to 495, so that adds another bogey for me.”