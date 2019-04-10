A unidentified person bet $85,000 dollars in Las Vegas, all on Tiger to win the 2019 Masters.
Punter Set To Win Nearly $1.2 Million If Tiger Wins Masters
Tiger Woods may not have won The Masters since 2005, nor any Major at all since 2008, but that hasn’t stopped one punter putting a substantial bet on arguably the greatest golfer ever to win it all.
Placed in Las Vegas through William Hill, the punter has put $85,000 on Tiger to be slipping the Green Jacket come tournament end. At 14-1 the person is possibly set to win $1,190,000.
It turns out that this is the largest liability for an individual golf wager in the company’s U.S. history.
Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill’s director of trading said that he at first thought it was a mistake. “I thought it was probably an $85 or $8,500 bet, but they were for real,” he said.
The very fact that Tiger is one of the favourites is a remarkable come-back in itself given where he has come from in the past few years. At one point he believed he was done playing golf however he returned at the 2017 Hero World Challenge. After a series of close-shaves at the Valspar Championship, The Open Championship, and US PGA, Tiger finally got in the winners circle at the Tour Championship.
Indeed that victory has had a big impact on Tiger. In a Masters press conference this week he said;
“I think that winning at East Lake confirmed to me that I could still win again. You have to do it first in order to truly understand that you can do it, and after what I’ve been through, it was a great way to cap off the season.”
In terms of winning a Major again he said;
“I feel like I can win. I’ve proven that I can do it and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships of the year last year. I was right there and just needed to have a couple more things to go my way and not throw away a couple shots here and there.”
He faces a tough task though. Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy has shown fantastic form this year putting together several top-5s and had a win at The Players Championship.
Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose are also two more of the favourites heading into the 2019 tournament. Johnson has already won twice this season at the Saudi International and then the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Additionally Rose is world number one and had a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January of this year.
