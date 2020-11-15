The World No.1 won his second Major in stunning fashion at Augusta, dominating the field in record-breaking fashion

Record-Breaking Dustin Johnson Wins Second Major Title At The Masters

Dustin Johnson finally got the second Major monkey off his back on a quiet November Sunday afternoon at Augusta.

The World No.1 wrote his name in history after winning The Masters in record fashion, breaking the 18 under par winning score set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

The course was patron-less, soft and playing longer than it usually would in April, but it was the usual DJ that we’ve come accustomed to seeing with a near-faultless display throughout the week.

It was a masterclass from the American who now rightly owns a Green Jacket and will see himself returning to Augusta each and every year for decades to come.

He carded rounds of 65, 70, 65 and 68 to finish at 20 under par for a five stroke victory.

DJ made it look simple, holding off the fearless 22-year-old Sungjae Im and gritty Australian Cameron Smith on a quiet Sunday at Augusta.

A slow start to the final day saw him one over after five holes but he birdied the 6th and 8th to keep himself clear and then made it an easy finish after birdies at 13, 14 and 15 as the wind got up.

Watch: DJ’s superb birdie putt on 13 –

It was by no means easy with both Im and Smith showing no signs of reversing, but the American was pure class, just like he has been since golf restarted in June.

Since the Covid break, he has now added a Green Jacket to the FedEx Cup trophy as well as the Travelers Championship.

The 36-year-old barely missed a fairway all week and reminded us all of just how great a Major player he is. He hit 60 greens in regulation for the week, tying the most in a single Masters tournament.

He might not have won enough Majors, but he now has 11 top-fives in golf’s big four events and his sensational Masters triumph will give him huge confidence going forward.

DJ has now won two Majors, six WGC titles and a total of 24 PGA Tour events.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im were second at 15 under par, with Justin Thomas in fourth at 12 under and Rory McIlroy tied-fifth with Dylan Frittelli a stroke further back.

McIlroy shot 14 under par for the final 54 holes after an opening 75 played himself out of the tournament.

Incidentally, Cameron Smith becomes the first golfer in history to shoot four rounds in the 60s at The Masters.

