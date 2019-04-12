The security guard slid into Tiger's ankle during the second round
WATCH: Security Guard Takes Out Tiger Woods During Masters
Tiger Woods hit his drive left into the patrons on the 14th hole before a a bizarre moment occurred.
The 14-time Major winner hit his approach onto the green before a security guard charged towards him and slipped.
He went sliding into Tiger’s ankle, tripping up the golfing legend and almost injuring him too.
Luckily, Woods seemed to come out unscathed, and then went on to hole his putt for birdie.
Expand 20 Things You Didn’t Know About Tiger Woods
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Tiger Woods
Here we take a look at 20 things…
Expand Zach Johnson Accidentally Hits Ball During Practice Swing
Zach Johnson Accidentally Hits Ball During Practice Swing
On the 13th hole Johnson had a bit…
Expand US Masters Leaderboard 2019
US Masters Leaderboard 2019
Who is leading at Augusta?
For all the latest Masters news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels