The security guard slid into Tiger's ankle during the second round

WATCH: Security Guard Takes Out Tiger Woods During Masters

Tiger Woods hit his drive left into the patrons on the 14th hole before a a bizarre moment occurred.

The 14-time Major winner hit his approach onto the green before a security guard charged towards him and slipped.

He went sliding into Tiger’s ankle, tripping up the golfing legend and almost injuring him too.

Luckily, Woods seemed to come out unscathed, and then went on to hole his putt for birdie.