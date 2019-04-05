Check out who we think we be wearing…

The 13 was the worst ever score recorded on the 15th hole and was the joint worst score ever on any hole in a US Masters.

The record worst scores on the 15th hole before Garcia’s effort were

11 Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki 1987

11 Ben Crenshaw 1997

11 Ignacio Garrido 1998

The worst score ever on any hole was 13 by Tsuneyuki ‘Tommy’ Nakajima in 1978.

Golf Monthly’s Tom Clarke was by the 15th green when Garcia was having his disaster: “It was remarkable, just like the end of Tin Cup, he just kept on asking for balls from his caddie not changing clubs and seemingly too stubborn to change the angle.”

Garcia had been two over par through 14 holes and the defending champion would have been hoping to finish well to be in contention – eventually he finished with a nine-over-par 81 and is currently joint 85th – it would be fair to say his dream of winning another Masters is in tatters.

