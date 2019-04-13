The organisers of the 2019 US Masters have decided to bring the tee times forward because of the bad weather forecast
Tee Times Brought Forward For Round 4 Of The Masters
With dreadful weather forecast for Augusta for the final day of the 2019 US Masters the organisers have decided to bring the tee times forward and to have a two tee start.
Given the possibility of severe weather Sunday afternoon, groupings and tee times for the final round will be adjusted.
Players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 12:30 off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.
The leaders will tee off at 14:20
“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.
“We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”
This may ruin some of your plans for a Sunday evening Masters party, but we should be able to see more live shots than ever before for a final round.
The last time the US Masters was delayed until a Monday was 1983 – and it is clear Augusta don’t want that to happen this year.