Who did best? And who did the worst? Who hit it longest? Straightest? Which holes were being friendly and which were damaging people’s cards? We round up all the relevant stats.

The Masters 2020 First Round Stats

The Masters 2020 first round stats will be pored over not just this year but in future years.

It is unique in being a Major which is played at the same venue each year, so the stats get dissected more than most.

So who do the best and who got the wooden spoons? And which winners of one category were bottom in another? Here are the Masters 2020 first round stats:

The holes

Easiest hole in relation to par: par-5 2nd (4.489)

Hardest hole in relation to par: par-4th 10th (4.250)

Number of eagles made: 12

The hole with most eagles: par-5 15th (5)

The hole with the most double bogeys or worse: par-3 12th (6)

Holes with no double bogeys or worse: 4th, 5th, 7th and 17th

The scoring

With an unusual two-tee start, there was much conjecture as to which nine a player would want to play first.

Well, the front nine was played by the field in an average of 35.478 shots, and the inward nine in 35.935 strokes.

Fifty-three of the 92 players went round under par. As a further seven golfers went round in level par, less than a third of the field went round over par.

The best first-round score was 65, shared by three players. The worst was 78, also shared by three players, two of whom were past Champions (Sandy Lyle and José María Olazábal).

The players

Two of the senior golfers recorded the best driving accuracy. Bernhard Langer and Larry Mize both hit 13 of the 14 fairways.

The round’s most wayward driver was the amateur Lukas Michel who hit only four fairways. This was a factor in Michel also being bottom of the Greens In Regulation stat, hitting only four.

Best for Greens In Regulation was Kevin Na, with a 100% success rate – however he went on to shoot 73.

To no-one’s great surprises, Bryson DeChambeau heads the driving distance charts at a 334.6 yard average. In second spot is Cameron Champ at 324.4 yards.

The shortest off the tee was Larry Mize at 247.4 yards, last of the 92-strong field. In 89th place was his fellow dead-eyed dick Bernhard Langer. Mize is 62 years old, Langer 63.

Langer also recorded the fewest putts of the round, with 25. Kevin Na hit the most putts (39).

