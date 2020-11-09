The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 – Pre-Tournament Picks

After a long wait we are finally back at Augusta!

The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020

After 18 long months we are back at Augusta National for The Masters – the third and final Major of the year.

The event has never been played in November before and will likely mean the course will be playing long – with the chance of storms and wet weather this week that could make it even longer!

Related: 8 Masters Betting Traps To Avoid

As I do with every Major I will be updating the tips every day of the tournament – check out the golf betting tips homepage for the latest tips.

Related: Masters Bets To Avoid This Week At Augusta National

The Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets – Pre Tournament

Brooks Koepka 5 points each way at 16/1 with 888 Sport It happens every Major – he comes in unfancied and then he does well. Has been suffering with an injury for several months now but a 5th last week at the Houston Open shows that he is getting back to his best. Was of course runner-up last year – getting him at this price is a must. Bet Now

Francesco Molinari 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – I am really hopeful that his 15th place finish last week means that the Italian is back. Has had a torrid time with injuries and loss of form – this year he has only played 6 times and has missed four cuts. Finished 5th last year when he was in position to win the whole thing Bet Now

Check out what is happening in the tournament with the new Bet365 Live Tracker

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Favourites this week include Bryson DeChambeau (8/1 with William Hill), Dustin Johnson (9/1 with Bet365), Jon Rahm (10/1 with 888 Sport), Justin Thomas (12/1 with Betfair Exchange) and Rory McIlroy (14/1 with Betfred).

While we must mention that defending champions Tiger Woods is 45/1 with Bet365 odds that will certainly tempt a few punters.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.