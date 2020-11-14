Make sure you miss none of the action from Augusta National and The Masters.

The Masters TV Coverage 2020

2020’s odd and weird version of The Masters is in full swing despite the weather over the opening two days significantly hampering completion of Rounds 1 and 2.

Many players are yet to complete their second rounds, such as Tiger Woods who sits five back of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer.

Another is Bryson DeChambeau who is one-over for the tournament at the moment so he will need a few birdies coming in to make sure he is around for the weekend. If he continues to hit drives like he did on 13 yesterday, then he undoubtedly will be.

One man who definitely will be despite a first round 75 is Rory McIlroy, who bounced back with a 66 in Round 2. He sits six back but given the number of players higher up the leaderboard, he will have to go crazy low over the weekend to stand a chance at victory.

Indeed just below the leaders sit a whole host of stars including Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

We are sure you agree with that many high-profile names around for the business end of the tournament, then we are in for a mesmeric tournament climax. Below are all the tv coverage details to make sure you miss none of it.

One of the best ways to watch the action will be through Sky Sports. Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event Golf channels.

If you do not have Sky then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative.

Sadly for the first time in a long time the BBC will show no live coverage from the event however, wherever you are in the world, there are still a number of ways for you to watch the event.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

The Masters TV Coverage 2020

Sky Sports Masters Coverage

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.

Saturday 5pm-10pm

Sunday 2pm-8pm

BBC Masters Coverage

The BBC will only be showing highlights of the tournament this year and below are all the dates and times.

Saturday 14th – Round Three highlights

10.40pm – 12.10am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday 15th – Final Round highlights

10.20pm – 12.20am – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Masters Coverage In The US

Over the weekend the coverage in the United States will be shared between The Golf Channel and CBS.

Saturday 9am-1pm Golf Channel, 1pm-5pm CBS

Sunday 7am-10am Golf Channel, 10am-3pm CBS

If you enjoyed this post on The Masters TV Coverage 2020, then check the Golf Monthly website