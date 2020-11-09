We take a look at the weather forecast for the November edition of The Masters.

The Masters Weather Forecast 2020

The final men’s Major golf tournament of 2020, The Masters is nearly upon us in a completely different part of the year.

Traditionally the world of golf descends on Augusta National in April however with the Coronavirus having such a huge impact on every walk of life, the tournament got moved to November.

As you would expect, the state of Georgia looks rather different in those two months in several ways – one of those being the weather.

Bearing that in mind let’s take a look at the weather forecast for the week shall we?

Interestingly the weather forecast predicted by many experts is that in terms of temperature, this November Masters could look rather similar to an April one.

The original belief was that it was going to be a lot colder which would therefore mean the ball was not going to fly as far which would prove advantageous to the big hitters like Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and others.

However it is forecast that the temperatures for the week will be in the mid-to-high 70’s.

That being said there appears to be a significant amount of rain on the way which will make the course play longer. Rain is forecast for Tuesday and on Friday morning, whilst there are scattered thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday and Thursday at the moment.

If it does rain for those four days straight, then the course will be rather soggy but Augusta National does have a sub-air system which will help drain that moisture away.

The weekend however is expected to just be cloudy.

If any of the above forecasts change, which they could easily do, we will update this page as soon as possible.

