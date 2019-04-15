Tiger Woods was written off by many after his fourth back surgery in 2017...

“Next Cut He Makes Will Be With A Razor” – Tiger Social Media Doubters

Tiger Woods shocked the world by winning his 15th Major and fifth Masters title at Augusta.

It has been lauded as one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history, and evidence of that is in some of these social media comments below from the past couple of year that paint Woods’ chances of glory very slim.

Check out some of the comments below –

