Tiger Woods was written off by many after his fourth back surgery in 2017...
“Next Cut He Makes Will Be With A Razor” – Tiger Social Media Doubters
Tiger Woods shocked the world by winning his 15th Major and fifth Masters title at Augusta.
It has been lauded as one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history, and evidence of that is in some of these social media comments below from the past couple of year that paint Woods’ chances of glory very slim.
Check out some of the comments below –
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag? – Masters Winning Clubs
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Win By The Numbers
Some of the best numbers from Tiger Woods'…
How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods’ Masters Win
Social media went crazy after Tiger's victory. We…
Tiger Woods Wins His Fifth Masters To Complete Greatest Comeback Of All
Tiger triumphs at The Masters to secure his…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels