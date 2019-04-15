Some of the best numbers from Tiger Woods' 15th Major victory...

Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Win By The Numbers

5 – Tiger’s 2019 Augusta victory was his fifth Masters title

6 – Woods has risen up to 6th in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest since June 22nd 2014

0 – Tiger didn’t make a single double bogey all week at Augusta, a key to his victory

43 – At the age of 43, Woods is the oldest player to win the Masters since Jack Nicklaus in 1986

294.5 – He averaged just under 295 yards off the tee during the week, 44th out of the 65 players to make the cut

81 – He now has 81 PGA Tour victories, just one shy of Sam Snead’s record

15 – His fifth Masters title was his 15th Major, he is now just three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18

41 – He now has won 41 European Tour titles despite never playing a full season in Europe. He is 3rd on the all-time list behind Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer

22 – Years between his first and most recent Masters triumph. He is the second player to win Majors 20+ years apart (Nicklaus won Majors in a 24-year span)

35 – He hit 35/56 fairways for the week, a driving accuracy of 62%

Golf Monthly Instruction

7 – It is the seventh PGA Tour event that he has won on five occasions. No other player has won the same tournament on the PGA Tour more than three times

22 – He made 22 birdies for the week

3 – Woods has won The Masters in three different decades. Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to have done that

1,199 – Tiger Woods’ world ranking in December 2017

15 – He hit 15/18 greens in regulation during the final round, the joint-most with low amateur Viktor Hovland

80.56 – He hit 80.56% of greens in regulation for the entire week, hitting 58 of 72 greens. He was 1st in that category

$2,070,000 – The 1st prize won by Woods, which was the first ever $2m+ Masters winner’s cheque

11 – It is almost 11 years since Tiger’s last Major victory at the 2008 US Open

And perhaps saving the best until last…

Trending On Golf Monthly

75 – The 2019 Masters was Woods’ 75th Major start, meaning he has won 20% of the Majors he has competed in