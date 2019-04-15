Some of the best numbers from Tiger Woods' 15th Major victory...
Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Win By The Numbers
5 – Tiger’s 2019 Augusta victory was his fifth Masters title
6 – Woods has risen up to 6th in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest since June 22nd 2014
0 – Tiger didn’t make a single double bogey all week at Augusta, a key to his victory
43 – At the age of 43, Woods is the oldest player to win the Masters since Jack Nicklaus in 1986
294.5 – He averaged just under 295 yards off the tee during the week, 44th out of the 65 players to make the cut
81 – He now has 81 PGA Tour victories, just one shy of Sam Snead’s record
15 – His fifth Masters title was his 15th Major, he is now just three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18
41 – He now has won 41 European Tour titles despite never playing a full season in Europe. He is 3rd on the all-time list behind Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer
22 – Years between his first and most recent Masters triumph. He is the second player to win Majors 20+ years apart (Nicklaus won Majors in a 24-year span)
35 – He hit 35/56 fairways for the week, a driving accuracy of 62%
7 – It is the seventh PGA Tour event that he has won on five occasions. No other player has won the same tournament on the PGA Tour more than three times
22 – He made 22 birdies for the week
3 – Woods has won The Masters in three different decades. Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to have done that
1,199 – Tiger Woods’ world ranking in December 2017
15 – He hit 15/18 greens in regulation during the final round, the joint-most with low amateur Viktor Hovland
80.56 – He hit 80.56% of greens in regulation for the entire week, hitting 58 of 72 greens. He was 1st in that category
$2,070,000 – The 1st prize won by Woods, which was the first ever $2m+ Masters winner’s cheque
11 – It is almost 11 years since Tiger’s last Major victory at the 2008 US Open
And perhaps saving the best until last…
75 – The 2019 Masters was Woods’ 75th Major start, meaning he has won 20% of the Majors he has competed in
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag? – Masters Winning Clubs
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
20 Things You Didn’t Know About Tiger Woods
Here we take a look at 20 things…
Listen To Tiger Woods’ Masters Winning Press Conference
Listen to Tiger's Augusta press conference
Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend?
Tiger Woods' new girlfriend Erica Herman
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels