WATCH: Tiger Woods Holds Back Tears Recollecting 2019 Masters Win

Defending champion Tiger Woods held back tears during his pre-Masters press conference as he reminisced on his 2019 victory and the emotions with his family after the winning putt dropped.

Woods won his maiden Major at Augusta in 1997 where his parents greeted him at the back of the 18th green, and it went full circle in 2019 when he embraced his mother and children immedately after winning.

“Well, it was just a fight and a grind, and just trying to hang in there, trying to make a dent in the lead,” Woods said of last year’s sensational triumph, where he won his fifth Green Jacket and 15th Major.

“Frankie basically had control of it, and then No. 12 happened and everything flipped.

“And you know, a few guys hit the ball in the water there. I didn’t. Made par there. Birdied 13. Birdied 15, 16.

“I’m still getting chills just thinking about it – feelings, coming up 18, and knowing that all I have to do is just two putt that little 15 footer and to see my family there and my mom and my kids and all of the people that helped support me or were there for me in the tough times, and I was walking up there trying not to lose it, and still saying, hey, I’ve still got to two putt this.

“Then I walked off the back of the green, to see Charlie there, just opened up our arms, it meant a lot to me and still does.

“It just reminded me so much of me and my dad, and to come full circle like that, it stills gives me you know, a little teary.”

Woods enters this week as an outside shot to win after a difficult season where he has played just eight tournaments.

“I haven’t put all the pieces together at the same time, whether it’s I’ve driven well or hit my irons poorly,” Woods said.

“Or I’ve put the ball striking together, and I haven’t putted well. And then I’ve had it where I’ve putted well and I’ve hit it poorly.

“I haven’t put together at the same time. I haven’t played a lot, obviously.”

