Augusta National is a course where Tiger has enjoyed great success since making his debut as an amateur in 1995. We look at his impressive record.

Tiger Woods Masters Record – Five Green Jackets

In 1997, Eldrick Tont Woods became the youngest ever player to win the Masters, just three months after his 21st birthday – a record he still holds to this day.

Tiger Woods Masters Record

2019 – 1

2018 – T32

2017 – DNP

2016 – DNP

2015 – T17

2014 – DNP

2013 – T4

2012 – T40

2011 – T4

2010 – T4

2009 – T6

2008 – 2

2007 – T2

2006 – T3

2005 – 1

2004 – T22

2003 – T15

2002 – 1

2001 – 1

2000 – 5

1999 – T18

1998 – T8

1997 – 1

1996 – T60

1995 – T41

A trip down memory lane

As the US Amateur champion, Woods plays his first Masters as an amateur in 1995 and finishes in a tie for 41st. His 5-over-par is enough to be the only amateur to make the cut and earn the honours of being the low-amateur.

The following year sees Woods return as an amateur, and again as the US Amateur champion – he shoots 75-75 to miss the cut.

In his first Masters as a professional, the 21-one-year-old rewrites the history books by shooting a record 18-under-par to finish some 12 shots clear of second.

Returning as defending champion in 1998, Woods fails to break 70 with a three-under-par for the week, leaving him in a tie for 8th. His friend, Mark O’Meara wins with a score of nine-under-par.

Jose Maria Olazabal wins in 1999 with the former world number one sitting nine shots back at one-over-par.

The year 2000 belongs to Woods. He wins three Majors, but a second Green Jacket escapes him. He finishes 5th with a four-under-par.

Woods breaks more records as he becomes the first player to hold all four Majors at the same time, winning his fourth consecutive Major at the 2001 Masters. The American makes an 18-footer for birdie on the final hole to finish 16-under, his playing partner on Sunday, Phil Mickelson finishes three shots back.

There were only two players to have ever successfully defended a Masters title – Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. In 2002, Woods makes it three. He sees off the US Open champion Retief Goosen by three shots, carding 12-under-par.

2003 and 2004 sees Woods finish outside the top ten with a tie for 15th and 22nd, respectively.

A fourth Green Jacket looks to be out of reach for Woods in 2005 after a poor opening round leaves him seven shots off the lead. He makes 16 birdies across the next two rounds to throw his name back into contention. It’s the year of the famous chip on 16, but Chris DiMarco nearly wins with a lipped out chip on the final hole as Woods finishes bogey-bogey. The world number one holds his nerve to win the play-off hole.

Three successive top three finishes follow between 2006 and 2008.

A defeat to Phil Mickelson in 2006 is described as the ‘defeat that hurt the most of any tournament’. 2007 marks the first time Woods fails to break par in any of his four rounds at Augusta but it was good enough to finish as runner-up to Zach Johnson. Woods begins six shots behind eventual winner Trevor Immelman in 2008, he gains three shots on the South African but it isn’t enough.

He’s paired with rival Mickelson in the final round again in 2009 but neither came away with the Green Jacket. An 8-under-par total for Woods puts him four shots off the play-off, in which Angel Cabrera comes out on top.

Back-to-back ties for fourth follow in 2010 and 2011. The former year would be his return to golf following a well-documented personal scandal. It doesn’t affect him as he finishes 11-under-par across his four rounds, but his nemesis Mickelson finishes five shots ahead.

In 2011 Woods begins Sunday seven shots off leader Rory McIlroy, but knocks that down to just one heading into the turn. His back nine ends in even par as he finishes four shots off the victor Charl Schwartzel.

Heading into the 2012 Masters, Woods has won his first PGA Tour title since 2009 but this form didn’t continue into the year’s first Major. He posts his worst ever finish at Augusta during his professional career, and only his second over par score. A five-over-par sees the former world number one finish 15 shots back of champion Bubba Watson in T40.

We get glimpses of the old Woods in the 2013 edition of the Masters. The tournament is known for his infamous drop on the 15th during the second round. He’s penalised two shots but still finishes in a tie for fourth, four shots off eventual winner Adam Scott.

Woods misses his first ever Masters as a professional in 2014 after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery in his back. He returns in 2015 and posts five-under-par to finish T17th.

Persistent back injuries would prevent the then 14-time Major winner from competing in 2016 and 2017.

He once again returned to Augusta in 2018 where he puts together rounds of 73-75-72-69 to finish 16 shots back off Patrick Reed whom he would partner later that year at the Ryder Cup.

Then a year later, Tiger managed to secure his fifth Masters Green Jacket as he saw off the challenges of Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

14 years after his fourth Green Jacket, Woods shocked the world in producing one of the very best comebacks in the history of the game.

He finished one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele for his 15th Major title and first in 11 years after his 2008 US Open win.

After being greeted by his parents in 1997, it went full circle as his children and mother were waiting for him behind the 72nd green for a very emotional celebration.

