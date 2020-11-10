The defending Masters champion has revealed his Champions Dinner menu...
Tiger Woods Reveals 2020 Masters Champions Dinner
The most exclusive meal in golf has most of its menu all sorted.
Despite a pandemic delaying the The Masters meal to November, defending champion Tiger Woods announced his menu a while ago and it appears he has stuck with it despite the unusual circumstances.
Speaking earlier this year Tiger was asked about whether he had put any thought into it and what was possibly going on the menu.
Tiger responded by saying;
“I have. Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I’m going back to what I had in 2006. So we’ll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we’ll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.
“I’m debating whether or not to have milkshakes as deserts because that was one of the most — one of the most great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in ’98.”
Indeed he has officially confirmed the entire menu which will be:
The Augusta Roll: Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, tempura flakes, pickled ginger, wasabi, soy sauce
Prime Steak & Chicken Fajitas: Grilled vegetables, refried beans, mexican rice, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas
Dessert Trio: Classic flan, Churros with chocolate sauce, Sopapillas
He will also serve a couple of different wines and we believe he has got milkshakes on the menu too.
The 2020 Champions Dinner is the fifth time Tiger has put together the menu, the first of which came in 1998.
Back then he created a menu with cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and milkshakes.
After securing back to back Masters titles in 2001 and 2002 he included sushi but the main star of those shows were Porterhouse steaks.
Then after his 2005 victory in a play-off over Chris DiMarco, Woods had stuffed jalapeño and quesadilla appetizers with salsa and guacamole; green salad; steak fajitas, chicken fajitas, rice, refried beans; apple pie and ice cream for dessert.
14 years on from that victory Tiger won the 2019 tournament and has now pretty much named the same menu which is sure to go down a storm!
