Woods' 15th Major Championship victory celebrations were very family oriented, here we take a look at his team...

Tiger Woods’ Team – Mother, Children, Girlfriend, Caddie, Agent

Tiger Woods won his 15th Major Championship at Augusta in emotional scenes.

They were perhaps more emotional than usual because his mother and children were there, 22 years on from when Woods’ father Earl was by the 18th green after his 1997 maiden Masters victory.

Woods immediately hugged his children and mother after victory, and this was the first time his kids had seen their dad win a Major after their births in 2007 and 2009.

The 15-time Major winner is an intensely private man, but here are some details on who his team are, from his mother to his children, girlfriend, caddie and agent…

Mother – Kultida

From Thailand, Tiger’s mother Kultida, or ‘Tida’, was the stricter of his parents and the one he was more scared of.

Tida had a hard time with Woods’ father Earl but wanted to stay together for the family ethos.

The main focus of her life was Tiger’s golfing career, taking him to tournaments and walking round the course with him.

She was born near Bangkok, Thailand and is a buddhist, hence why Tiger is also a buddhist.

She met Earl in Thailand whilst he was on duty in the 60s. Tida worked in the US army office as a secretary…and the rest is history.

It is rare for her to attend golf tournaments, but she occasionally watches Tiger when he plays in Florida, which is where they both live.

Children – Charlie and Sam

Woods had his children with former wife Elin Nordegren and the pair currently share custody.

His daughter Sam is his eldest, now 11, and she loves her football, or soccer as it’s called in the States.

Woods apparently called her Sam because his Dad Earl used to call him Sam, and she was born a day after father’s day in 2007, the year after Earl passed away.

His youngest is his son Charlie is reportedly named after Hall of Famer Charlie Sifford, who was the first African-American to play on the PGA Tour.

Charlie is 10 years old and was born in February 2009 whilst Woods was recovering from surgery after his 2008 US Open victory.

Tiger’s daughter definitely prefers her soccer but Charlie is more of a golfer and competed in a US Kids Golf event in Florida a few years back.

Girlfriend – Erica Herman

Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman have been together since 2017.

Herman is 10 years younger than Woods and the pair met whilst she was managing Tiger’s pop-up restaurant.

She attends most of his tournaments and was with him at the Ryder Cup.

Caddie – Joe LaCava

Joe LaCava and Woods are one of the strongest caddie-player teams on the PGA Tour.

Woods has been injured on a few occasions since they joined up in 2011.

LaCava used to be on the bag of Fred Couples for two decades before a short stint working with Dustin Johnson.

He told GOLFTV this year that “I consider him [Tiger Woods] the greatest player of all time.”

Agent – Mark Steinberg

Mark Steinberg from Excel Sports Management is Tiger’s long-time agent, with the pair working together since 1998.

He joined Excel from IMG in 2011.

Steinberg has been a golf agent since 1992 and looks after a number of players including Woods, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar and Danielle Kang.

He says that Tiger is one of his “best friends” and was described by the Wall Street Journal as the “de facto chief executive of Tiger’s golf and endorsement empire.”