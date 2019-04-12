We witnessed some great shots on day one at Augusta, but what was shot of the day?

Round one of the Masters is in the books and 2018 US Ryder Cuppers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau lead the way after shooting six under par 66s.

Phil Mickelson is just behind at five under, with World Number 2 Dustin Johnson at four under alongside Ian Poulter.

Below, we pick out some of the best shots from day one at Augusta National, including two near holes-in-one at 16 and a near hole-out eagle on the last.

US Masters Best Shots 2019 – Round One:

Phil Mickelson’s near-ace on 16

Lefty came THIS close to making the first hole-in-one of the 2019 Masters…

Bryson DeChambeau’s near-ace on 16

The Golfing Scientist also nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th…

DeChambeau’s chip-in on 17

After birdies at 13, 15 and 16, the five-time PGA Tour winner then chipped in for birdie on the 17th…

Patton Kizzire’s eagle on 2

The American’s chip-in on the 2nd was the first eagle of the 2019 Masters…

McIlroy’s birdie on 16

He didn’t have his best stuff on Thursday but this 35ft birdie putt on 16 helped the cause…

Tiger Woods’ birdie on 14

Woods made back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14. This one was impressive after his drive found the trees down the left…

Koepka’s birdie putt on 12

The three-time Major winner putted it in from off the green on the famous 12th for a 2…

And shot of the day goes to…

Bryson DeChambeau for almost making a 2 at the 18th…

DeChambeau and Koepka both lead at six under par after round one.

Phil Mickelson is just one back after a 67, which is his lowest opening round at Augusta since 2010…when he won his third Green Jacket.